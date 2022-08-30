Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Labor Day weekend travel in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to AAA, airline bookings are up 22% over last year for domestic travel and up 104% for international travel. For flyers, more than two thousand flights have been canceled already so far this week. And more than a thousand airline pilots started the holiday weekend on the picket line at 13 airports nationwide, protesting pay and scheduling.
KELOLAND TV
When fall weather will make its way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re starting to see signs of more fall-like temperatures coming to KELOLAND, but it will take its time to arrive. It’s now September first, the start of meteorological fall, so the days of 90-degree heat should be limited. But that won’t be the case as we start September as highs will remain well above average until the second weekend of the month.
KELOLAND TV
Warm Holiday Weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, September 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures will be cooler today than they have been. We will have plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for the high today. There is a light breeze and clear skies. Tonight will be a cooler night. Lows...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Tractor riders pay respects at a veteran’s cemetery. Some pint-sized football heroes were honored during last night’s game in Canton....
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
KELOLAND TV
Campers enjoying their stay at Palisades
GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are hitting the road for the holiday weekend, and many are setting up camp at state parks across South Dakota. Labor day weekend marks one of the last times you can get out and enjoy the outdoors, and that’s exactly what these campers at Palisades State Park have in mind.
KELOLAND TV
Warm conditions expected for first week of September
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The last day of August gave us sunny and warm conditions as temperatures warmed to the 80s and 90s. That’s been the theme of the summer for many in KELOLAND, dry and warm conditions. Well, this type of weather will continue for the next several days, here’s a look at why.
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
KELOLAND TV
New concessions at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
There’s nothing better than getting to enjoy an event with those near and dear to your heart, and from concerts to conventions there isn’t any better venue than the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Soon, KELOLAND’s premier venue will be even better with new concession options. Mike Krewson is the Premier Center’s General Manager. He stopped by to explain a few key shifts in the concession process.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 3rd
HURON, SD — It’s South Dakota Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Attractions include a petting zoo and pony ride opening at 9 a.m. Carnival rides open at 10 a.m. A classic car show at 11 a.m. The Farm Safety FFA Quiz Bowl Championship takes place at 2 p.m. A kids stick horse competition at 5 p.m. Josh Turner and Elle King perform in the grandstand starting at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.
KELOLAND TV
Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
KELOLAND TV
Relay run across SD to raise money for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local volunteers is putting their love of running to the ultimate test. They are taking part in a four-day relay run across the state of South Dakota. It’s called the 437 project, a group of 12 runners will cover 437 miles...
farmforum.net
Corn Palace is surprised by the announcement of a possible 'Corn Kid' visit to South Dakota
Tariq — or "Corn Kid," an apt moniker for the young TikTok sensation whose love of corn went viral — is coming to South Dakota this weekend. South Dakota Department of Tourism stated in a press release sent Friday that Tariq is officially scheduled to visit the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
sfsimplified.com
How local news in Sioux Falls is changing
Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
KELOLAND TV
Is ‘zippering’ the answer to help the flow of traffic?
Picture this: You’re driving down the road and see a sign telling you the left lane ends ahead. You move over to the right lane and start Inching forward–very slowly. At the same time, cars are zipping past you, still in the left lane. At the point that you must merge, you see the zippy drivers trying to get into your lane. Do you let them in? Do you pretend you don’t see them and keep moving forward because they should have zippered about 3 blocks ago? Sergeant Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department knows that zippering is a big debate among drivers. He stopped by to break it down and tell us whether or not “zippering” is the answer.
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
KELOLAND TV
Hot weather today; Cooler start to Labor Day Weekend
Hot weather continues to be the big weather story across KELOLAND as most locations hit the 90s yesterday. Temperatures today will be even warmer for parts of western SD. We did manage to develop some scattered showers and thunderstorms in Nebraska. A few of them also developed near Custer and also in the far southeast toward Yankton and Vermillion.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ expected to visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an interview on his favorite things, Tariq “The Corn Kid” went viral after expressing his deep love for corn. UPDATE at 2 p.m.: Dakota News Now has just been informed that Tariq and his family are experiencing travel issues. Delays in their flight make it uncertain whether they will be visiting The Corn Palace.
KELOLAND TV
No answers in homicides; School safety for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Our KELOLAND pet food drive is going on right now outside of our studio in Downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls public high schools are competing...
dakotanewsnow.com
Catching up with Love Island USA contestant, Sioux Falls native Isaiah Campbell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Peacock Original Love Island USA brought a group of contestants together with an array of challenges ahead of them. Throughout their stay, the islanders were forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers were also able to intervene periodically to determine who gets another shot at love and who left the villa without it. South Dakota has a local connection to the show with contestant Isaiah Campbell featured in the show. We asked him about his experience and what is next for him.
