WSET
Halifax County Animal Shelter is full, in need of adopters and fosters
Halifax County — Halifax County Animal Control says its shelter is over capacity. As of Thursday, there are 23 cats and 30 dogs at the shelter. The shelter only has the capacity for 16 dogs and 10 cats. Chief Animal Warden Catherine Martinette says they are bringing in about...
NBC12
‘We love this dog’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Envigo breeding facility find new homes
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In the yard of his Henrico home, Frank Payne loves to play fetch with his two dogs, River and Billy. Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was given a second chance at life alongside thousands of beagles rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Cumberland County. Payne told...
WSLS
Franklin County shelters at capacity, encouraging pet-lovers to adopt
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Humane Society and the Franklin County Animal Shelter are completely full, and they’re asking anyone who is looking for a pet to consider adopting. The Franklin County Humane Society has more than 300 pets in its care. “It is a challenge....
wfirnews.com
Franklin County Humane Society shelters at capacity, calling for aid
The director of the Franklin County Humane Society’s adoption center shares the dire state of the shelter. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WSLS
Bedford Humane Society to host adoption event on Sept. 11
BEDFORD, Va. – Clear The Shelters came to an end on Wednesday, but the effort to find other animals forever homes continues. The Bedford Humane Society said that they will hold an adoption event at the Bedford Tractor Supply on September 11 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Shelter...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
WSET
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said. The department announced the people awarded. Battalion Chief...
WSET
'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members gathered Wednesday night to honor and remember their loved ones who died from overdoses. More than 2,000 people have died from overdoses in Virginia this year. The Hope Initiative and other community partners gave out purple ribbons and candles at an event...
WSET
Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
WSLS
79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
WSET
Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
WSET
MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
WDBJ7.com
Pharmacies getting ready for government’s free at-home COVID-19 tests to end
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacists are expecting the demand for at-home COVID tests to go up once the program ends Friday. Some households have already ordered the maximum number of 16 free kits, and pharmacies are stocking up for next week. Even though the free tests are ending, the director...
WSET
All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
WSLS
New Lynchburg police report shows a local drug overdose increase
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new report published by the Lynchburg Police Department shows that drug overdoses are increasing in the Hill City. The report analyzed data from 2010 to 2022, with the highest number of overdoses in 2021 at 155. So far, there have been 107 overdoses in 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
WSET
Final convictions made in prosecution of large-scale drug dealing group in Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted two men who were part of a large-scale drug distribution operation in Central Virginia on Thursday. On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Christopher Kavanaugh said this marks the final two convictions out of 25 that were indicted. "Today...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
