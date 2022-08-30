Read full article on original website
Testimony begins following opening statements in Watkins double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members sat stoically in the courtroom Thursday as prosecutors in the DeWayne Willie Watkins double murder trial showed the jury photos of the inside the burned-out Kia containing the bodies of Heather and Kelly Jose. The Shreveport couple had been shot to death, their...
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A petition for protection has been granted to the woman who filed a temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack Jr. Slack is not allowed within 100 yards of the woman unless written permission is granted by the court. He is not permitted within 100 yards of her residence or employment. He’s ordered not to contact her personally or through a third party, public posting, by any means. He is not allowed to abuse, harass, assault, stalk, follow, track, monitor, or threaten the woman in any manner.
Jury selection progresses in delayed Caddo double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Eleven jurors have been selected so far in the double murder trial of a Shreveport man whose trial was postponed from last week because of COVID. Jury selection started again Monday in the double first-degree murder trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. Court resumes Wednesday morning to round out the rest of the jury panel.
FBI: Sanford boasted of getting mayor elected while intimidating apartment manager
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "I got the mayor elected." Those were the words of Bossier City Police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, during what an FBI agent said was an act of intimidation. In testimony at Thursday's preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court, Agent Raquel Mobley described Sanford confronting a manager at the Cloverdale Plaza Apartments at 2213 Shed Road last spring.
Judge denies release for Bossier City officer facing federal drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A federal magistrate pulled no punches Thursday in denying the release of a Bossier City police sergeant and his co-defendant, both of whom are accused of fraudulently obtaining prescription pain pills in an investigation prompted by a tip alleging the pair was also skimming money from police union fundraisers.
Boil advisory rescinded for majority of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been rescinded for most of Shreveport. According to an update released by the city late Friday night, the boil advisory has been lifted for the main pressure zone that impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals. The...
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl. Thorn was arrested in August of 2021 following a report that she...
No bond for Bossier Police Sergeant and associate charged in federal embezzlement plot to obtain prescription drugs
Shreveport, LA -- A federal magistrate Thursday ordered a Bossier City Police sergeant and his associate to be held without bond as an embezzlement and drug case moves forward against them. In his oral ruling on detention, U.S. Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby said, “I find that this is a flagrant abuse of power by a person wearing a police uniform and driving a police vehicle.”
CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth
SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
Co-defendant in prescription drug fraud case worked out of motels
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- KTBS is learning more about the co-defendant involved with the Bossier City police sergeant in an alleged prescription drug scheme ahead of their next court hearing on Thursday. While no law enforcement mug shots are yet available, Mitch Morehead has been identified in a Facebook photo...
Shreveport boil advisory could be lifted Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials with the City of Shreveport released a statement late Thursday night that some areas of Shreveport may no longer be under a boil notice as soon as Friday. They say crews made significant progress Thursday in repairing three damaged towers. Repairs were completed Thursday...
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Bossier City beauty school owner pleads guilty to misusing $250K in CARES Act funds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City beauty school owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agency and using CARES Act money meant to keep her business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic for personal use instead. The United...
Congressional Candidate Jrmar Jefferson Threatened
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said a 70-year-old white man threatened him while he pumped gas in Longview’s Sam Club on Wednesday. The man said he should hose him down with gasoline and set him on fire. Instead, the candidate called the Longview Police Department. Jefferson also hopes to access the video footage at the gas station because the other man “fled the scene.” “We cannot let that deter us. We’re going to keep registering voters,” said Jefferson. Jefferson, Democratic candidate, and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran are running to fill the vacant seat of Louis Gohmert for District 1.
4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
