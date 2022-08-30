Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Pa. National Guard soldier, 17, who died after training

Read full article on original website
Related
In new book, U.S. Army veteran details his service in Afghanistan
A U.S. Army veteran is reflecting on his service in Afghanistan in a new book that published one year after American troops completed their withdrawal. Retired Lt. Col. Scott Mann joined CBS News to discuss his book and his military service.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 2