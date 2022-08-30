Read full article on original website
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
Laredo Shrine Club to hold car show
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, the Laredo Shrine Club is hosting a car and bike show to raise funds for Alzafar Shrine. Alzafar Shrine is a fraternal organization in San Antonio whose purpose is to raise money for Shriners Texas Children’s hospital. The organization...
‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public celebrations of Mexico’s independence will be making their return after two years. The Mexican consulate’s office will be holding an ‘El Grito’ festival in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 by the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. With the...
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform. Garza was born and...
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex
LC Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot. Laredo Police see surge in scam calls targeting student loan borrowers. Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses. Updated: 2 hours ago. Oh My Dog! hosting pet donation drive. Updated: 6 hours ago.
New binational rail crossing to connect northern Mexico and Laredo, Texas
The railroad company Kansas City Southern soon hopes to break ground on a second binational freight railroad crossing that will connect the border cities of Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the company's president told Border Report.
Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One mother, along with the city of Laredo, is trying to raise awareness about overdosing. A proclamation was held on Thursday, September 1 at City Council Chambers to pause and honor those who have died from an overdose and to reflect on the grief of those they left behind.
CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government. The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The...
Beto O’Rourke hosting Friday Night Fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a fiesta in the Gateway City. The visit is part of O’Rourke Drive for Texas tour. It starts at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872 located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.
State approves Webb County’s request for county-wide voting sites
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Election Day is coming but people who live in Webb County will have to wait longer to know the official list of candidates running for county seats. Elections season is in full swing and while a lawsuit in El Cenizo pushed back the release of sample ballots for Webb County both the Democratic and Republican parties say they are more than ready for the November Elections.
Laredo Police urge parents to be vigilant to prevent child drownings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the near drowning of a two-year-old who was found unresponsive inside a pool Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, paramedics were able to regain a pulse and he was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition. The LPD Special Investigation Unit is handling the case. Although...
LC Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates running for the Laredo College Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot in the November elections. The drawing is happening on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh campus in the Harold R. Yeary Library. Early...
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man got a big surprise with a recent water bill. Abel Phillips says his home doesn’t have a pool, an irrigation system, or any leaks. That is why he is upset to see that his bill came out to be more than $500.
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
Oh My Dog! hosting pet donation drive
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend you’ll be able to help our four-legged community and potentially take one home!. A pet boutique in Laredo called “Oh my Dog!” is celebrating its six-year anniversary by giving back to the Laredo community. The shop will have various activities and...
Laredo school districts prepare for covid and flu season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the school year is still fairly fresh but there continue to be invisible enemies lingering in the air that could deter students and teachers from being in the classrooms. It’s a triple threat coming to schools. While we continue to deal with...
Rio Grande water levels return to normal
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Some relief may be in sight after months of reported droughts in several areas across South Texas including Laredo. Water levels at the Rio Grande have been rising after recent rainfall that we have seen over the past couple of weeks. The Laredo Fire Department states...
Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo. According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city. It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges. They will help Mexican customs officials, but this...
Know your rights at work!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Do you know your rights at your place of employment?. This week the consulate is holding several workshops that aims to teach workers their legal rights in the workplace. The workshops started on Monday and ends on Friday. The Mexican Consulate in Laredo will hold various...
