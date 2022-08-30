ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their electric and gas bills

Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday. Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their …. Illinois gas stations to sell ethanol for two weeks. Beloit Police looking for arson suspect. Flood relief for Stephenson County residents. 300 new...
ILLINOIS STATE
California’s last nuke plant to seek US OK for extended run

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The utility that oversees California’s last operating nuclear power plant said Thursday it was taking steps to seek federal approval for an extended lifespan, just hours after the Legislature opened a pathway to keep it running through 2030. The lopsided vote in the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE

