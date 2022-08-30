Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
KUOW
Pat Wright, Seattle's first lady of gospel, dies at 78
Pastor Patrinell "Pat" Wright, who dedicated her life to gospel music and community service, died Tuesday, Aug. 30 after a long illness. She was 78. Wright, known for her soulful voice, had four-octave range. But she was probably best known for founding the Total Experience Gospel Choir in Seattle, a...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Garfield High School Celebrates 100 Years Of Rich Tradition
James A. Garfield believed that the South had to be “beaten to its knees,” that both slavery and landed estates had to be abolished. “It is well known that the power of slavery rests in the large plantations,” wrote the 20th President of the United States James A. Garfield. “If the slaveholders continued to have power, they would use that power to the detriment of the freed people.”
Photos: O'Dea tailback Jason Brown Jr. turns on the electricity at historic Memorial Stadium
SEATTLE - In the span of 61/2 minutes, Jason Brown Jr. turned a dreaded O'Dea deficit into game frontrunner status. The third-ranked Fighting Irish of 3A scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to clip 4A No. 5 Bothell, 21-13, in the 2022 non-league season opener at downtown Memorial ...
Beloved south Seattle Kung Fu studio saved by generous donations
SEATTLE — A beloved south Seattle Kung Fu studio was on the brink of closure. Now, the owner of the small business said he'll be able to stay open. That's all thanks to the community for fighting to keep Jeffrey Chon's south Seattle business, "Junhong's Kung Fu Club," alive with donations.
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
secretseattle.co
You Can Catch A Movie For $3 At These Seattle Theaters This Saturday
This Saturday is National Cinema Day and to celebrate, you can enjoy a $3 movie in Seattle. This one-day event is being launched nationwide by non-profit The Cinema Foundation in an effort to draw a larger audience to the movie theater. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating, including national chains such as Regal and Cinemark. You can choose from over 20 Seattle theaters and a wide variety of movie showings for just $3 this Saturday, September 2. This is the perfect activity to kick off your Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies
The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
KIMA TV
'Enough is enough:' Parents, students join Kent teachers striking on picket line
KENT, Wash. — It's been one week since teachers in the Kent School District went on strike, calling for smaller classes and more support for students. On Friday, parents and students are joining the picket line. Dozens of parents lined the streets outside the Kent School District administration building....
q13fox.com
Washington State Fair: Labor Day Weekend events, new exhibits, full concert lineup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Fair starts Friday with new entertainment, activities and animal exhibits for the whole family. The gates officially open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and the fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. Labor Day Weekend, however, will offer deals to properly kick off the celebration in Puyallup. Below is a list of Labor Day Weekend deals and events, entirely new exhibits, and a full concert lineup.
downtownbellevue.com
Farine Bakery & Cafe Now Open at Brio Apartments in Bellevue
Farine Bakery & Cafe, located at Brio Apartments in Downtown Bellevue, is now open. The address is 11194 Northeast 10th Street. Featuring baked goods and bistro fare, the eatery has all day breakfast, pastries, desserts, fresh breads, sandwiches, and more. Drink options include espresso specialty drinks, lemonades, cider, and tea.
southsoundmag.com
Big Chicken Comes to Renton
There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
Public school districts experiencing decline in enrollment statewide
School districts statewide are grappling with declining enrollment, which means resources at some schools are being cut, with teachers being swapped to different schools. And post-pandemic, some parents are pulling their kids out of the public school system. While the pandemic turned things upside down for many, KIRO 7 spoke...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
Effort underway to preserve home of Tacoma civil rights icon Nettie Asberry
Nettie Asberry's former home in Tacoma. Photo: Historic Preservation Office, City of Tacoma.State, local and national groups are banding together to preserve the Tacoma home of Nettie Asberry, a civil rights activist who co-founded the first NAACP chapter west of the Rockies.Why it matters: Asberry, a music educator, fought for women’s suffrage and for the civil rights of Black people in Washington state.In 1913, she fought a proposal that would have outlawed interracial marriage. She also protested local showings of the racist "Birth of a Nation" in 1916, writing a letter to newspaper editors objecting to the film and...
kentreporter.com
Kent School District says prepare for potential school closure Sept. 6
The Kent School District announced Friday evening, Sept. 2 that it will send communications to families and staff over the weekend as the district and striking teachers try to reach a contract agreement. “Please be prepared to make alternate arrangements for Tuesday, Sept. 6, for potential continued school closure,” according...
agewisekingcounty.org
Mary Mitchell Announced as Aging and Disability Services Director
The City of Seattle’s Human Services Department (HSD) recently announced the hire of Mary Mitchell as director of its Aging and Disability Services (ADS) division. Mary has served in an interim capacity for the past year (see “Mary Mitchell: Steeped in Race and Social Justice” in the June 2021 issue of AgeWise King County). Her permanent hire was the result of a competitive hiring process, with significant community input.
seattlerefined.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle
What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: No. 4 O'Dea low on returners, high on 'core' values, proven system - and Jason Brown
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the O'Dea Fighting Irish of the 3A Metro League - the No. 4 team in our countdown: 2021 IN REVIEW8-3 in 3A Metro (second place); lost in Class 3A quarterfinals to Kennewick. COACH’S ...
