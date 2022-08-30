ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Industry
Anchorage, AK
Business
State
Alaska State
City
Palmer, AK
Palmer, AK
Government
Anchorage, AK
Industry
Anchorage, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Business
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
fox8live.com

SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement

South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to raise wages for Department of Public Safety staffers, but instead learned about it from Twitter. With the gubernatorial election less than three months away, some worry that the move was political. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
POLITICS
fox8live.com

St. Tammany handing out sandbags in anticipation of Pearl River flooding

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Some neighborhoods near Slidell see rising water levels Thursday (Sept. 1) morning caused by the Pearl River. St. Tammany officials began handing out sandbags Thursday as some subdivisions could see moderate flooding in the coming days. President Mike Cooper has announced St. Tammany Parish Government will...
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy