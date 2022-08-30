Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Senior mobile homes lose power during excessive heat conditions in California
Mission Hills, CALIF. (KCAL/KCBS) - A Southern California senior mobile home park has been without power since Thursday evening. Some of its medically fragile residents mostly depend on oxygen and electric hospital beds. “It’s terrible. The heat is just killing me,” Lisa DeHaven said, a resident. The entire...
fox8live.com
Louisiana lands big clean hydrogen grant to develop cleaner energy sources
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s being called a big win for Louisiana’s economy. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana is getting tens of millions of dollars, with the goal of helping develop new cleaner energy sources, which produce fewer carbon emissions. The state just landed a $50 million...
fox8live.com
One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
fox8live.com
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement
South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to raise wages for Department of Public Safety staffers, but instead learned about it from Twitter. With the gubernatorial election less than three months away, some worry that the move was political. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany handing out sandbags in anticipation of Pearl River flooding
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Some neighborhoods near Slidell see rising water levels Thursday (Sept. 1) morning caused by the Pearl River. St. Tammany officials began handing out sandbags Thursday as some subdivisions could see moderate flooding in the coming days. President Mike Cooper has announced St. Tammany Parish Government will...
Comments / 0