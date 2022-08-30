Read full article on original website
Starboard gunner
3d ago
so? most of us are pretty much fed up with the sexually & gender confused "culture". It's time they either get back into their closet of confusion, or seek psychiatric treatment.
4
Wolverine, MI
3d ago
Amazing. Lol. A transgender, LGBTQ supporter or queer/bisexual/lesbian, that you criticize or say something to, you end up getting reprimanded because you said something rude. But if they say something rude to you or go out of their way to cause a scene for attention like they do, it’s ok! And that’s that those confused individuals do, look for attention.
3
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
'What could he have done to my baby?': JCPS parent gets on school bus, makes threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concerns linger for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) parents following a viral Facebook post showing a man boarding a school bus on Aug. 26, and then berating the young children onboard. As JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) investigate parents remain anxious, especially the...
Wave 3
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last week’s explosive school bus incident. The incident happened Friday afternoon while children were on the way home from Carter Elementary School. It shows Delvantae King board the...
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
Wave 3
LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
Kentucky Father Apologizes After He Is Seen Threatening Students On School Bus In Viral Video
An embattled father publicly apologizes for his actions after being caught on cell phone video threatening a Jefferson County Public School bus full of students he alleged were bullying his daughter. Delvantae King of Louisville, Kentucky, appeared on WAVE News Tuesday to share the story behind his outrage. In an...
Wave 3
Family member reacts to Jeffersonville funeral home director’s criminal charges
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last week’s explosive school bus incident. Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’. Updated: 10 hours...
Wave 3
Madison, Ind. school resource officer under investigation for misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Madison Indiana’s school resource officers is on leave after a complaint about misconduct. Law enforcement is saying very little about the case at this time. Madison Consolidated Schools resource officer Timothy Armstrong was put on leave on Aug. 18, the same day a...
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
wdrb.com
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
As deaths mount, officials are laying the groundwork for replacing the Louisville jail
Louisville officials have quietly kickstarted conversations about replacing the facility, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag.
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: ‘Quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic changed how people looked at their home and work life balance and had many people talking about “quiet quitting,” basically doing work that’s required, but not going overboard for their company. Now, social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing...
wdrb.com
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
Wave 3
Okolona family shares story of losing 2 generations to gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is in its third straight year of triple digit homicides. More than a hundred families each year suddenly find themselves thrust violently into a life of grief. The Miller family of Okolona has had to endure the trauma twice. A couple of times a month,...
WLKY.com
37-year-old killed in Chickasaw shooting last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Wave 3
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only one day after cell phone video showed him boarding a Jefferson County Public School bus and threatening the students, the man responsible apologized for his actions. “I wanted to clear up everything that was said and apologize to everybody that I offended, all the kids...
Wave 3
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | JCPS investigating after school bus followed, students say they were threatened with gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus said they were followed and threatened with a gun on the route home from school Friday afternoon, the district said. In a letter that went home to parents Friday, Jamie Wyman, principal of Carter Elementary School, said the...
Comments / 2