Nicole Avant Talks Netflix’s Rwandan Genocide-Set Drama ‘Trees of Peace’ and Wanting to Make Movies That Affect the Human Spirit

The popularity of “Succession” has turned Jeremy Strong into one of the most recognizable actors on the planet. But Strong’s rise to acting stardom has also been accompanied by its fair share of scrutiny surrounding his unorthodox acting process. A 2021 profile in The New Yorker was particularly controversial, highlighting the great lengths that Strong has gone to get into character, including asking to be tear gassed in preparation for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” That article prompted plenty of discourse about Strong and the merits of what has come to be colloquially known as method acting...

