Nicole Avant Talks Netflix’s Rwandan Genocide-Set Drama ‘Trees of Peace’ and Wanting to Make Movies That Affect the Human Spirit

Jazz Documentary ‘Music for Black Pigeons’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Venice Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Venice Film Festival title “Music for Black Pigeons,” directed by Danish filmmakers Jørgen Leth, best known for “The Five Obstructions,” and “The Lost Leonardo” helmer Andreas Koefoed, has debuted its trailer with Variety. The documentary, which premieres on Tuesday in Venice’s Out of...
Jeremy Strong Regrets Discussing Method Acting in New Yorker Profile: ‘I Felt Foolish’
The popularity of “Succession” has turned Jeremy Strong into one of the most recognizable actors on the planet. But Strong’s rise to acting stardom has also been accompanied by its fair share of scrutiny surrounding his unorthodox acting process. A 2021 profile in The New Yorker was particularly controversial, highlighting the great lengths that Strong has gone to get into character, including asking to be tear gassed in preparation for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” That article prompted plenty of discourse about Strong and the merits of what has come to be colloquially known as method acting...
‘Monica’ Review: Andrea Pallaoro Finds a Fresh Angle on the Trans Experience
Over the course of three quietly devastating features, Italian-born, America-based art-house director Andrea Pallaoro (“Medeas,” “Hannah”) has shown just how inadequate words can be when it comes to expressing some of life’s most complicated emotions. In his latest, “Monica,” Pallaoro takes on the near-universal craving for parent-child connection, knowing full well that his two lead characters — a Midwestern trans woman and the uncomprehending mom who rejected her — won’t be able to say what one another most needs to hear. But that doesn’t mean they can’t reach some kind of unspoken understanding, recognizable to those with experience reading between the lines.
Timothée Chalamet's Backless Red Haider Ackermann Look Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons
The movie apparently got a 8.5 minute standing ovation, which I think this look also deserves.
‘Power’ Beef? : Joseph Sikora & Gianna Paolo “Feud” On Instagram, 50 Cent Chimes In
Is there beef simmering between Power actors Joseph Sikora and Gianna Paolo?
