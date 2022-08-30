ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Katherine Pinner has officially dropped out of the St. Louis County Executive race. Last week, she informed members of the St. Louis County GOP that she intended to drop out, but days later, she wrote a blog post saying she changed her mind. On Friday, she officially filed a motion in St. Louis County Court to remove her name from the ballot.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO