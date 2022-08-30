ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New leadership for St. Louis County Department of Health, Page announces

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced two acting co-directors for the Department of Public Health. Page appointed Kate Donaldson and Dr. Jim Hinrichs, both worked with the current Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan over the last few months. Khan announced that he is resigning in June. Khan will resign on Sept. 2.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Police investigate fatal crash in North County

St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rockwood board member faced calls to resign...
Worker killed after accident at Metro East production company

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old worker died after an accident at a Metro East production company Friday. At 6 a.m., emergency responders were called to Century Castings Corporation located at 1300 North Illinois Street after a 59-year-old man was crushed by a hydraulic press. First responders used a large...
SWANSEA, IL
St. Charles man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old killed in a Jefferson County crash has been identified. Wednesday, 34-year-old Wyatt Hausgen, of St. Charles, was driving his Harley Davidson east on Route A near Pioneer Road at 6:15 a.m. when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to make a left turn. Hausgen died from his injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Person hospitalized after being hit by driver in Metro East

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A person is recovering at a local hospital after being hit by a car in the Metro East Thursday evening. Police and ambulances blocked part of the 4000 block of Mississippi Ave near IL 157 before 8 p.m. in Cahokia Heights after a person was hit. Their condition is unknown.
CAHOKIA, IL
At least 1 person killed in 5-car North County crash involving FedEx truck

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. The crash happened on Westbound 270 at New Florissant. Police said at least five cars were involved, including a FedEx tractor trailer and a U-Haul box truck. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at least one person was found dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Imo's names new CEO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Imo’s named Mark Miner as the new Chief Executive Officer this week, the company announced. In a press release, Imo’s said Miner previously worked for Arcobasso Foods and is a veteran in the food industry. Miner replaces Carlo Imo, who served as president since 2014.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
MISSOURI STATE
Sports betting becomes legal in Kansas Thursday. Here's where you can bet

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans can place their first legal bets in the state beginning Thursday at noon. Here’s where that’s possible, both in-person and online. Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports. Kansas...
KANSAS STATE

