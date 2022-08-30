Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Volunteers needed at SLU Clinical trial
Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant.
KMOV
St. Louis County officers who rescued woman during July flooding speak
Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. Rockwood board...
KMOV
St. Louis region applying for federal funding to reduce deadly car, pedestrian crashes
Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant.
KMOV
Katherine Pinner changes her mind again, drops out of St. Louis County Executive race
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Katherine Pinner has officially dropped out of the St. Louis County Executive race. Last week, she informed members of the St. Louis County GOP that she intended to drop out, but days later, she wrote a blog post saying she changed her mind. On Friday, she officially filed a motion in St. Louis County Court to remove her name from the ballot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
New leadership for St. Louis County Department of Health, Page announces
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced two acting co-directors for the Department of Public Health. Page appointed Kate Donaldson and Dr. Jim Hinrichs, both worked with the current Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan over the last few months. Khan announced that he is resigning in June. Khan will resign on Sept. 2.
KMOV
St. Charles County PD speak on new SROs, plans to fill positions permanently in schools
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - With the start of the school year now underway for districts across the Metro, some schools in St. Charles County are already being greeted by new faces in the form of School Resource Officers. “We’re here for you, we’re here for your safety, we’re here...
KMOV
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
KMOV
St. Ann assisted living resident missing after walking away from facility, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Ann Police are searching for an elderly man who left a senior living facility Thursday. Charles Sims, 75, was reported missing after leaving St. Ann Assisted Living on International Plaza Court at 10 a.m. and never returned. Sims, who was a new resident, was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and dementia.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMOV
Metro East Planned Parenthood clinic expanding hours to deal with uptick in patients
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) - The Planned Parenthood clinic in the Metro East is expanding its hours after seeing an increase in abortion patients after Roe V. Wade was overturned earlier this year. The clinic in Fairview Heights is moving from 8-hour days to 10-hour days Monday through Friday. On Monday,...
KMOV
Police investigate fatal crash in North County
St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rockwood board member faced calls to resign...
KMOV
Police investigate Molotov cocktails at South County catholic school, call it isolated incident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The Holy Cross Academy Early Childhood campus off McKenzie Road has had an eventful, if not frightful week. Staff arrived to find Molotov Cocktails near the school buses Tuesday morning. “It’s scary to see this with kids growing up,” parent Scott Rall explained. “I didn’t...
KMOV
Worker killed after accident at Metro East production company
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old worker died after an accident at a Metro East production company Friday. At 6 a.m., emergency responders were called to Century Castings Corporation located at 1300 North Illinois Street after a 59-year-old man was crushed by a hydraulic press. First responders used a large...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T
Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant.
KMOV
St. Charles man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old killed in a Jefferson County crash has been identified. Wednesday, 34-year-old Wyatt Hausgen, of St. Charles, was driving his Harley Davidson east on Route A near Pioneer Road at 6:15 a.m. when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to make a left turn. Hausgen died from his injuries.
KMOV
Person hospitalized after being hit by driver in Metro East
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A person is recovering at a local hospital after being hit by a car in the Metro East Thursday evening. Police and ambulances blocked part of the 4000 block of Mississippi Ave near IL 157 before 8 p.m. in Cahokia Heights after a person was hit. Their condition is unknown.
KMOV
At least 1 person killed in 5-car North County crash involving FedEx truck
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. The crash happened on Westbound 270 at New Florissant. Police said at least five cars were involved, including a FedEx tractor trailer and a U-Haul box truck. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at least one person was found dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Imo’s names new CEO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Imo’s named Mark Miner as the new Chief Executive Officer this week, the company announced. In a press release, Imo’s said Miner previously worked for Arcobasso Foods and is a veteran in the food industry. Miner replaces Carlo Imo, who served as president since 2014.
KMOV
New hope for Missouri man, who swears he’s innocent, as prosecutor asks courts to vacate conviction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lamar Johnson has spent more than 27 years in prison for a murder in Missouri he swears he didn’t do. On Wednesday, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion (which can be viewed in its entirety below) to vacate that old conviction:. “The judgment...
KMOV
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
KMOV
Sports betting becomes legal in Kansas Thursday. Here’s where you can bet
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans can place their first legal bets in the state beginning Thursday at noon. Here’s where that’s possible, both in-person and online. Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports. Kansas...
Comments / 1