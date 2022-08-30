ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
nrcolumbus.com

Health director on Chemours controversy: ‘Prove me wrong’

Despite the fact that Riegelwood consumers transferred to the county water system in 2017, possible contamination of water in the area is “still a concern,” said Kim Smith, director of the Columbus County Health Department, at the Board of Health meeting Wednesday. The water in that area, the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
City
Columbus, NC
Columbus County, NC
Health
County
Columbus County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Health
nrcolumbus.com

State awards $4 million to expand broadband in Columbus County

FOCUS Broadband will extend its high-speed internet service on opposite ends of Columbus County thanks in part to a $4 million state grant announced Wednesday by the governor’s office. The project will serve more than 1,500 homes in Evergreen, Acme-Delco and Prosper, according to a news release from FOCUS...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cervical Cancer#Honduras#Linus Women Health
columbuscountynews.com

One Dead Dog, Four Starving Canines Found in Fair Bluff

Four malnourished bulldogs and one dead dog were found by a probation officer at a Fair Bluff home. The sheriff’s office reported that the bulldog-mix dogs were tethered with heavy chains at 41 Phillips Street. There was no indication of food or clean water, according to the report. One dog had recently died when Animal Protective Services and the sheriff’s office responded, the report shows.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

The $50 million question: Unpacking the quid-pro-quo allegation against Olson-Boseman

To understand this story, you need to know the backstory of The Healing Place, how Coastal Horizons’ good reputation in the community was used to win a contentious fight to get a special-use permit from the City of Wilmington, how a massive but poorly-understood government agency known as Trilium pulled the strings of the process, and how medication-assisted treatment for drug addiction was at the center of all of this.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBTW News13

Accused Scotland County drug trafficker gets $500K bond

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man has been given a $500,000 secured bond after drugs were found at his property, according to authorities. Tommie McLaurin has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials searched his home in June, […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Entrepreneur’s Family Recipe a Hit

A Lake Waccamaw resident is splitting her time between Columbus County and Georgia, all in the name of entrepreneurship. Deondra Jenkins is the owner and operator of a dessert business inspired by family recipes called Pudding Pleasantries. Though sales for her Southern pudding delights are booming online, she hopes that her leap of faith will bring a brick-and-mortar building to her future.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wbtw.com

Tropical Storm Danielle forms in north, central Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical depression five formed early Thursday morning and has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle as of10:50 a.m. The system is not a threat to the United States and is currently located in the central, north Atlantic. Winds are currently 40 mph, this up from 35 mph. But the pressure is holding constant at 1012 mb.

Comments / 0

Community Policy