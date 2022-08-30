Read full article on original website
nrcolumbus.com
Health director on Chemours controversy: ‘Prove me wrong’
Despite the fact that Riegelwood consumers transferred to the county water system in 2017, possible contamination of water in the area is “still a concern,” said Kim Smith, director of the Columbus County Health Department, at the Board of Health meeting Wednesday. The water in that area, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
nrcolumbus.com
Public Opinion: Commissioners: Don’t cancel Lake Waccamaw EMS
Canceling the contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS because of the confrontation concerning a tip in a restaurant does not fit the crime. Mr. Worrell was on his own time and has admitted he made a bad decision. He has also apologized for his lapse of good judgment. As someone who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
nrcolumbus.com
State awards $4 million to expand broadband in Columbus County
FOCUS Broadband will extend its high-speed internet service on opposite ends of Columbus County thanks in part to a $4 million state grant announced Wednesday by the governor’s office. The project will serve more than 1,500 homes in Evergreen, Acme-Delco and Prosper, according to a news release from FOCUS...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead Dog, Four Starving Canines Found in Fair Bluff
Four malnourished bulldogs and one dead dog were found by a probation officer at a Fair Bluff home. The sheriff’s office reported that the bulldog-mix dogs were tethered with heavy chains at 41 Phillips Street. There was no indication of food or clean water, according to the report. One dog had recently died when Animal Protective Services and the sheriff’s office responded, the report shows.
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
whqr.org
The $50 million question: Unpacking the quid-pro-quo allegation against Olson-Boseman
To understand this story, you need to know the backstory of The Healing Place, how Coastal Horizons’ good reputation in the community was used to win a contentious fight to get a special-use permit from the City of Wilmington, how a massive but poorly-understood government agency known as Trilium pulled the strings of the process, and how medication-assisted treatment for drug addiction was at the center of all of this.
whqr.org
CFCC marine tech students speak out after high-profile resignations hamper program
Since the fallout of the resignations of Cape Fear Community College’s Captain Robert Daniels and boatswain and scientific support technician William Davis, marine technology students are asking the college what specifically prompted Daniels and Davis to resign. Robert Daniels and William Davis reportedly resigned last week because of changes...
Accused Scotland County drug trafficker gets $500K bond
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man has been given a $500,000 secured bond after drugs were found at his property, according to authorities. Tommie McLaurin has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials searched his home in June, […]
WECT
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -- Current and former officials from Coastal Horizons said they were approached in July of 2020 by New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman with a quid-pro-quo: $50 million in funding to silence criticism about The Healing Place, the county’s planned recovery center. At the time, it...
WECT
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
columbuscountynews.com
Entrepreneur’s Family Recipe a Hit
A Lake Waccamaw resident is splitting her time between Columbus County and Georgia, all in the name of entrepreneurship. Deondra Jenkins is the owner and operator of a dessert business inspired by family recipes called Pudding Pleasantries. Though sales for her Southern pudding delights are booming online, she hopes that her leap of faith will bring a brick-and-mortar building to her future.
WECT
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
Docs: Carolina Forest mother was in custody battle before she was found dead in home with her 2 children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest mother who was found dead earlier this week with her two children had attended a custody hearing a day before, according to court documents. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a […]
wbtw.com
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in north, central Atlantic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical depression five formed early Thursday morning and has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle as of10:50 a.m. The system is not a threat to the United States and is currently located in the central, north Atlantic. Winds are currently 40 mph, this up from 35 mph. But the pressure is holding constant at 1012 mb.
