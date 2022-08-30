Read full article on original website
WNEM
Bay City businesses bounce back in post-pandemic summer
WNEM
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new facility in Monitor Township. The semiconductor wafer manufacturer wants to highlight its commitment to the area, so it started a public arts project to engage with Bay City residents. The “Bay City: Where...
abc12.com
Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack. The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
abc12.com
Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
WNEM
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman won a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The 61-year-old woman, who chose to stay anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers, 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78, to eight of the 20 Club Keto numbers drawn. The player bought her...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Minden City man hits the gas, strikes Kinde convenience store during parking accident
Despite driving up the curb and into the Kinde One-Stop convenience store on Monday, August 29, damaging his SUV and the north wall of the business, a 63-year-old Minden City driver walked away uninjured. No one in the store was injured either, though some merchandise was damaged. The Huron County...
WNEM
JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
Bay City man pleads to felony years after viral YouTube video showed him meeting with suspected minor
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain charged with two felonies after a YouTube vigilante published a video of him trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor has accepted a plea deal. Jeffery L. Bader, 50, in late July appeared in Tuscola...
Fox17
BAY CITY, Mich. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new semiconductor facility on the east side of the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the occasion alongside state, local and business leaders, saying SK Siltron in Bay City will add as many as 150 jobs and bolster Michigan’s standing as a leader in semiconductor production.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
WNEM
MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron opened its new facility in Bay County’s Monitor Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1. “We’re grateful for the leadership at SK Siltron choosing to build this manufacturing plant right here,” Whitmer said....
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron’s new facility in Bay City, after Whitmer fought for and secured a $300 million investment, according to the governor’s office.
WNEM
Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets
PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
MLive.com
34th-year volleyball coach Dianna Sutton is dismissed at Bay City All Saints
BAY CITY, MI – Partway into her 34th season at the helm, Dianna Sutton is out as Bay City All Saints volleyball coach. Sutton said school administrators notified her this week that she had been fired after they received complaints about her conduct from players.
