18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.
Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend in L.A. [9-2-2022 to 9-5-2022]
Okay, let’s go out on a limb and assume you’re not taking refuge under an air conditioning vent all weekend. You want options? We’ve got options. This September 2-5 in Los Angeles, catch the opening weekend of the L.A. Times Food Bowl, First Fridays in Chinatown, $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day, Fiesta Hermosa, KCRW Summer Nights at Grand Performances, Hooray LA! at The Ford, Americana in the Park, Back to the Valley, and more. Read on for the full list.
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This September [2022]
Things are heating up. And yes, we mean that in the literal sense but also… just lots of stuff to do!. This September in Los Angeles, you’ll find the L.A. Time Food Bowl, MASAFEST, Summer on 7th, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the L.A. Beer Fest, Americana in the Park, Valley Artisan Fest, Primavera Sound, Dino Fest at NHM, the Frogtown Artwalk, and MUCH more.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Red Ranger from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is out there protecting tamaleros in Boyle Heights. [BoyyleHeights]. —The...
You’re probably looking for a way to escape this intolerable heat and we’ve got you covered. Cool down at one of the many festivals happening by the beach, catch a movie from an indie filmmaker or taste some of the best vegan ice cream in SoCal to beat the heat.
To many Chicanos, seeing the murals of the Virgen de Guadalupe in Boyle Heights and the Eastside is empowering. The works of art tie residents to their Mexican roots, illustrate the everyday struggles of the neighborhood, and serve as a reminder that there is strength to overcome obstacles. “When I...
Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.
Hot Band Alert: Long Beach collaborative project Lavender Beat Collective shares a soul-soothing new single”The Path”
Long Beach-based Lavender Beat Collective has shared its first track with the release of the spacey and meandering “The Path.” Not so much a band but rather a creative habit, one that’s made-up of a rotating cast of international musicians, the collective was founded by vocalist/producer Tien Nguyen (SAÍGO, Kan Wakan) and drummer/producer Max Macveety (Bunky, Shots Fired, Crown City Rockers, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe). Together they host Lavender Beat Collective as a weekly collaboration session that seeks to create soul-assuaging and spacey tunes that also highlights each guest musician’s own unique traditions and experiences.
Now reopened after pandemic shutdown, popular L.A. restaurant manages through “unprecedented times”
About an hour and a half before opening at 6 p.m., prep was well underway in the kitchen at Here’s Looking at You, a restaurant in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. “We’re just setting up,” said co-owner and chef Jonathan Whitener. “I was just doing the menu a second ago to get ready for service.”
15 Things to Do in East Los Angeles
Located just a few kilometers east of downtown LA, East Los Angeles is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. You are reading: Things to do in east los angeles | 15 Things to Do in East Los Angeles. Though it can be a tad on the gritty side for...
When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
