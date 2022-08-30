ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

lapca.org

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles

I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend in L.A. [9-2-2022 to 9-5-2022]

Okay, let’s go out on a limb and assume you’re not taking refuge under an air conditioning vent all weekend. You want options? We’ve got options. This September 2-5 in Los Angeles, catch the opening weekend of the L.A. Times Food Bowl, First Fridays in Chinatown, $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day, Fiesta Hermosa, KCRW Summer Nights at Grand Performances, Hooray LA! at The Ford, Americana in the Park, Back to the Valley, and more. Read on for the full list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)

There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This September [2022]

Things are heating up. And yes, we mean that in the literal sense but also… just lots of stuff to do!. This September in Los Angeles, you’ll find the L.A. Time Food Bowl, MASAFEST, Summer on 7th, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the L.A. Beer Fest, Americana in the Park, Valley Artisan Fest, Primavera Sound, Dino Fest at NHM, the Frogtown Artwalk, and MUCH more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: Sept. 2-8

You’re probably looking for a way to escape this intolerable heat and we’ve got you covered. Cool down at one of the many festivals happening by the beach, catch a movie from an indie filmmaker or taste some of the best vegan ice cream in SoCal to beat the heat.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary

Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
grimygoods.com

Hot Band Alert: Long Beach collaborative project Lavender Beat Collective shares a soul-soothing new single”The Path”

Long Beach-based Lavender Beat Collective has shared its first track with the release of the spacey and meandering “The Path.” Not so much a band but rather a creative habit, one that’s made-up of a rotating cast of international musicians, the collective was founded by vocalist/producer Tien Nguyen (SAÍGO, Kan Wakan) and drummer/producer Max Macveety (Bunky, Shots Fired, Crown City Rockers, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe). Together they host Lavender Beat Collective as a weekly collaboration session that seeks to create soul-assuaging and spacey tunes that also highlights each guest musician’s own unique traditions and experiences.
LONG BEACH, CA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Things to Do in East Los Angeles

Located just a few kilometers east of downtown LA, East Los Angeles is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. You are reading: Things to do in east los angeles | 15 Things to Do in East Los Angeles. Though it can be a tad on the gritty side for...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent

When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

