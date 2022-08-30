Read full article on original website
shakennotstirred32
3d ago
Once again, if I could picture what the time’s of Noah and Lott looked like this is what comes to mind
4
A Louisville corrections officer is terminated after mocking the city police department's 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor
A Louisville, Kentucky, corrections officer has been terminated after "disparaging" the Louisville Metro Police Department and referencing the death of Breonna Taylor in a video, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said in a statement.
wdrb.com
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
As deaths mount, officials are laying the groundwork for replacing the Louisville jail
Louisville officials have quietly kickstarted conversations about replacing the facility, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag.
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
F12: Louisville Corrections Cop Fired For Wildly Inflammatory Mocking Of Breonna Taylor’s Death
Louisville corrections officer Turhan Knight was fired after making an offensive video mocking Breonna Taylor's death
Wave 3
LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: ‘Quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic changed how people looked at their home and work life balance and had many people talking about “quiet quitting,” basically doing work that’s required, but not going overboard for their company. Now, social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
WLKY.com
37-year-old killed in Chickasaw shooting last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Wave 3
Family member reacts to Jeffersonville funeral home director’s criminal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business. Two months after authorities pulled out the remains of almost 50 people from the home, Randy Lankford is facing three felony theft and two misdemeanor theft charges. Some of those remains...
Kentucky Father Apologizes After He Is Seen Threatening Students On School Bus In Viral Video
An embattled father publicly apologizes for his actions after being caught on cell phone video threatening a Jefferson County Public School bus full of students he alleged were bullying his daughter. Delvantae King of Louisville, Kentucky, appeared on WAVE News Tuesday to share the story behind his outrage. In an...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
wdrb.com
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
Wave 3
Okolona family shares story of losing 2 generations to gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is in its third straight year of triple digit homicides. More than a hundred families each year suddenly find themselves thrust violently into a life of grief. The Miller family of Okolona has had to endure the trauma twice. A couple of times a month,...
WLKY.com
Louisville 5-year-old with spina bifida moving easier with help of special horse therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 5-year-old girl from Louisville won't let physical challenges hold her back from living a full life. Dakota Erwin is making significant progress through specialized therapy. The young girl was born with the most severe form of spina bifida: a birth defect that caused her spine...
