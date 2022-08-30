Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's new health care professional loan forgiveness program is low on applicants
A new state program offering debt forgiveness to Delaware medical professionals has yet to choose any awardees with only one month until its final round of applications for 2022 closes. Delaware’s Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program opened applications in June, offering $50,000 in loan repayment annually for up to...
WMDT.com
“This will end:” Hotel vouchers extended an additional month, housing advocates urge need for long-term housing solutions in Delaware
DELAWARE – “I at least have 35 families right now who are apart of this hotel assistance program. It’s very near and dear to me,” Rowland said. Hotels vouchers, a federal funded short-term solution to the growing concern of homelessness in Delaware have been extended 30 days.
delawarepublic.org
Votamos, We Vote Coalition is working to give a voice to the voiceless in Delaware
Votamos, We Vote Coalition launched in 2020 - creating Delaware’s first statewide coalition focused on empowering Latinx voters. Their mission is to engage those voters to help them have a strong political voice in the First State. Delaware has a growing population of Latinx immigrants, who are legal residents...
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water
The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
With fentanyl tied to 83% of Delaware overdoses, state now providing free test strips
Grappling with ways to reduce record overdose deaths and the frightening fact that highly lethal fentanyl contributes to the vast majority of fatalities, Delaware officials are now giving free fentanyl test strips to the public. The Division of Public Health is offering access to the potential life-saving measure via two...
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County man is Delaware's first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022
The First State has its first human case of West Nile Virus this year. The Division of Public Health announced a 78-year-old Sussex County man is the state’s first human case this year. This adds to confirmed cases in a horse in New Castle County, and 19 sentinel chickens...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware hopes to make bivalent COVID boosters available by next week
Delaware health officials said they are preparing to distribute COVID-19 bivalent boosters as early as next week if they receive CDC approval. The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorizations to Pfizer and Moderna for their boosters on Wednesday, meaning they could be shipped as early as Friday. The CDC Advisory Committee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Concerns raised as Ørsted, U.S. Wind projects progress off coast of Delmarva
DELMARVA – Just days ago, the world’s largest offshore wind farm became fully operational off the coast of Yorkshire, England. Meanwhile, Ørsted and U.S. Wind are preparing to build offshore wind farms here at home, near Ocean City, Maryland and Delaware’s coastal beaches. Ørsted plans to...
explore venango
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
wjbr.com
Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use
In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end
DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
Labor Day weekend in Delaware: Here’s what to know
With the Labor Day weekend’s official end to summer comes slightly cooler temperatures, cheaper gas and lots of chances for fun, whether it’s homemade or public. AAA Mid-Atlantic expects travel to return to near pre-COVID levels with families getting their last bit of vacation in before school starts. Weather for Labor Day weekend On Saturday, the temperature in Delaware beach ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Drought doing damage to Delaware’s corn, soy harvests
Relentless heat combined with little to no rain has dried up non-irrigated crops, forced early harvest, and lowered the levels of Blockhouse Pond in Lewes to the point where pipes have been exposed. The entire state of Delaware is in a drought, with some areas of Sussex County substantially drier than others. Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse said while Delaware’s aquifers are well stocked and they face different challenges than states out west, it’s important to be aware of drought impacts.
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.
WMDT.com
Legislation signed to expunge criminal record
DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.
wjbr.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware
Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
WMDT.com
Veteran, parental rights advocate Kim Petters running for Senate District 16
DOVER, Del. – Veteran and parental rights advocate Kim Petters is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. Petters, an Iraqi war veteran, served in the U.S. Air Force on Active Duty for ten years. With degrees in Early Childhood Education and Public Health, she has been vocal on education issues and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Comments / 3