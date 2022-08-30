Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland CavaliersAdrian HolmanCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Patriots officially place WR Tyquan Thornton on IR
The New England Patriots have officially placed wide receiver Tyquan Thorton on injured reserve. It was confirmed by the team on Thursday. The wideout broke his collarbone in the Patriots’ preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. New England drafted the speedster out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Yardbarker
Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination
With the NFL's regular season only a week and a half away from starting, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are likely giddy with anticipation to see what team's star-studded offense looks like. The Raiders offense has received plenty of praise this off-season, and that train hasn't stopped rolling. In...
Kirby Smart believes young defense needs game reps to prove worth
Kirby Smart led Georgia to the end of their title drought last season on the back of their phenomenal defense. However, the NFL wanted a piece of what he built, and now the Bulldogs coach is tasked with rebuilding the unit. Can Smart help his young defense ascend to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
Ravens sign former Alabama RB Kenyan Drake after he was recently released by the Ravens
On Wednesday, former Alabama running Kenyan Drake signed with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news. It comes just over a week after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Since entering the league in 2016, Drake has played for three different...
Steelers add former Bengals DL Renell Wren to PS
According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Renell Wren to the practice squad. Wren played college football at Arizona State and was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2019. He started two games as a rookie before going on IR. He then missed all of the 2020 season on IR as well.
QB Josh Dobbs could see 'package of plays' this year
The Cleveland Browns made it very clear that QB Jacoby Brissett would start in place of QB Deshaun Watson if/when a suspension was leveled against the former Houston Texans. They showed little interest in QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who just took a huge pay cut to stay in San Francisco, and traded away QB Baker Mayfield for pennies on the dollar.
Comments / 0