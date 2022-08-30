ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots officially place WR Tyquan Thornton on IR

The New England Patriots have officially placed wide receiver Tyquan Thorton on injured reserve. It was confirmed by the team on Thursday. The wideout broke his collarbone in the Patriots’ preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. New England drafted the speedster out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination

With the NFL's regular season only a week and a half away from starting, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are likely giddy with anticipation to see what team's star-studded offense looks like. The Raiders offense has received plenty of praise this off-season, and that train hasn't stopped rolling. In...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Maryland State
City
Buffalo, OH
State
Tennessee State
Cleveland, OH
Football
State
Arizona State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers add former Bengals DL Renell Wren to PS

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Renell Wren to the practice squad. Wren played college football at Arizona State and was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2019. He started two games as a rookie before going on IR. He then missed all of the 2020 season on IR as well.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy