Judge rules on State Auditor Kathy McGuiness post-trial motions, two charges upheld, no new trial

Delaware State Police have arrested numerous subjects following a narcotics investigation that began in June 2022 in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. During the months of June 2022 through August 2022, the Delaware State Police corroborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. On August 31, 2022, the Delaware State Police, with assistance provided by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dover Police Department, and Delaware Probation & Parole, executed a series of search warrants at these locations, which resulted in the seizure of the following contraband:

ELLENDALE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO