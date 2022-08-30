ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Judge rules on State Auditor Kathy McGuiness post-trial motions, two charges upheld, no new trial

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WMDT.com

Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end

DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
SEAFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

State Democrats prepare for McGuiness to move forward with primary campaign despite convictions

Delaware Democrats anticipate embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will forge ahead with her primary campaign despite the latest court rulings against her. Superior Court Judge William Carpenter upheld McGuiness’ July misdemeanor convictions for conflict of interest and official misconduct Tuesday, though he dismissed her conviction for improperly structuring contract payments. Carpenter also denied McGuiness’ request for a new trial.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Multiple Subjects Following Drug Dealing Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested numerous subjects following a narcotics investigation that began in June 2022 in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. During the months of June 2022 through August 2022, the Delaware State Police corroborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. On August 31, 2022, the Delaware State Police, with assistance provided by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dover Police Department, and Delaware Probation & Parole, executed a series of search warrants at these locations, which resulted in the seizure of the following contraband:
ELLENDALE, DE
WMDT.com

Veteran, parental rights advocate Kim Petters running for Senate District 16

DOVER, Del. – Veteran and parental rights advocate Kim Petters is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. Petters, an Iraqi war veteran, served in the U.S. Air Force on Active Duty for ten years. With degrees in Early Childhood Education and Public Health, she has been vocal on education issues and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware State Police phone number used in spoof calls

Delaware State Police is warning residents about a scam using one of its phone numbers. State police say a “spoofed” number is showing up in multiple phone scams. Only the phone number appears on the caller ID, but if that number is looked up, it shows that it is a valid Delaware State Police phone number.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Man arrested for exposing himself on park trail

Police with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) arrested a Wilmington man on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged him with lewdness in connection to a pair of incidents on trails in the First State National Historical Park. The first incident happened on August 16th when...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Early voting underway in Delaware’s primary election

Even though Delaware’s primary election isn’t until Sept. 13, about 773 Delawareans have already cast their vote at one of the state’s 13 early voting locations. The 2022 primary is the first full-scale election to allow early voting. The state allowed early voting once before during the 4th Representative District special election in March. House Bill 38, which authorized the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Legislation signed to expunge criminal record

DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.
DELAWARE STATE
News Break
Politics
wjbr.com

Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use

In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
DELAWARE STATE
94.3 The Point

It looks like candy: NJ kids face deadly new drug threat

With New Jersey kids about to head back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly new danger their children could face. According to Susan Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA in New Jersey, Mexican drug cartels are now producing a specific type of fentanyl that’s been dubbed rainbow fentanyl because it’s designed to catch the attention of young people.
KIDS
delawarepublic.org

Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water

The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
DELAWARE STATE

