Judge rules on State Auditor Kathy McGuiness post-trial motions, two charges upheld, no new trial

Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness plans to appeal convictions to Delaware Supreme Court
A Superior Court judge upheld two verdicts against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Tuesday, but tossed out a third. But, McGuiness plans to keep fighting the two misdemeanor convictions that remain. In a statement released by McGuiness’ attorney Steve Wood, McGuiness and her defense team say they are gratified that one...
WBOC
UPDATE: Delaware State Auditor McGuiness Denied New Trial, One Conviction Overturned
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge on Tuesday upheld two convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a jury’s third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision, Superior Court Judge William Carpenter...
WMDT.com
Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end
DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
Delaware Caregiver Pleads Guilty to Stealing Identities of Disabled Patients
By Philadelphia AG’s Office PHILADELPHIA, PA —Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that a Delaware...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
delawarepublic.org
State Democrats prepare for McGuiness to move forward with primary campaign despite convictions
Delaware Democrats anticipate embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will forge ahead with her primary campaign despite the latest court rulings against her. Superior Court Judge William Carpenter upheld McGuiness’ July misdemeanor convictions for conflict of interest and official misconduct Tuesday, though he dismissed her conviction for improperly structuring contract payments. Carpenter also denied McGuiness’ request for a new trial.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Multiple Subjects Following Drug Dealing Investigation
Delaware State Police have arrested numerous subjects following a narcotics investigation that began in June 2022 in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. During the months of June 2022 through August 2022, the Delaware State Police corroborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. On August 31, 2022, the Delaware State Police, with assistance provided by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dover Police Department, and Delaware Probation & Parole, executed a series of search warrants at these locations, which resulted in the seizure of the following contraband:
RELATED PEOPLE
WMDT.com
Veteran, parental rights advocate Kim Petters running for Senate District 16
DOVER, Del. – Veteran and parental rights advocate Kim Petters is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. Petters, an Iraqi war veteran, served in the U.S. Air Force on Active Duty for ten years. With degrees in Early Childhood Education and Public Health, she has been vocal on education issues and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police phone number used in spoof calls
Delaware State Police is warning residents about a scam using one of its phone numbers. State police say a “spoofed” number is showing up in multiple phone scams. Only the phone number appears on the caller ID, but if that number is looked up, it shows that it is a valid Delaware State Police phone number.
Delaware’s convicted auditor could actually be removed from office and still get re-elected
So this could really happen. Let’s say Kathy McGuiness, Delaware’s first-term auditor, wins her Sept. 13 Democratic primary against a political newcomer. The victory would come exactly two weeks after a judge upheld a jury’s verdict that she was guilty of misdemeanor conflict of interest and official misconduct for abusing the power of her office.
WDEL 1150AM
Man arrested for exposing himself on park trail
Police with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) arrested a Wilmington man on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged him with lewdness in connection to a pair of incidents on trails in the First State National Historical Park. The first incident happened on August 16th when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Early voting underway in Delaware’s primary election
Even though Delaware’s primary election isn’t until Sept. 13, about 773 Delawareans have already cast their vote at one of the state’s 13 early voting locations. The 2022 primary is the first full-scale election to allow early voting. The state allowed early voting once before during the 4th Representative District special election in March. House Bill 38, which authorized the ... Read More
With fentanyl tied to 83% of Delaware overdoses, state now providing free test strips
Grappling with ways to reduce record overdose deaths and the frightening fact that highly lethal fentanyl contributes to the vast majority of fatalities, Delaware officials are now giving free fentanyl test strips to the public. The Division of Public Health is offering access to the potential life-saving measure via two...
delawarepublic.org
Biden wants to replace millions of lead pipes, but water utilities don't know where they are
Last year, the Biden administration announced plans to replace all of the lead pipes across the U.S. But before states begin the work, they’ll have to figure out where they are. Allison Kite of KCUR explains how this is playing out for Missouri and neighboring states. This article was...
WMDT.com
Legislation signed to expunge criminal record
DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjbr.com
Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use
In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
It looks like candy: NJ kids face deadly new drug threat
With New Jersey kids about to head back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly new danger their children could face. According to Susan Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA in New Jersey, Mexican drug cartels are now producing a specific type of fentanyl that’s been dubbed rainbow fentanyl because it’s designed to catch the attention of young people.
KIDS・
delawarepublic.org
Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water
The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
Comments / 0