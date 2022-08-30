ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Hanover Approves Transgender Bathroom Policy

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b68KF_0hbieGVH00

Hanover, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - With minimal debate, the Hanover School Board approved its new controversial transgender bathroom policy. The policy will now be in effect when school starts on September 6th. Hanover was supposed to have a policy in place last year.

Board members rejected an amendment that would have removed a possible background check for transgender students looking to use the bathroom conforming to their gender identity. One Board member cited an incident in Loudoun County, where a girl was sexually assaulted, as a reason against doing so. The incident in Loudoun took place before the County's transgender policy was in place and did not involve a transgender student.

Opponents of the policy say it is cruel. A transgender student looking to use the bathroom of their gender identity will have to apply to the school board, which will make the final decision. Most school districts do not require such an appeal.

The vote also comes as 8News is reporting the Board of Supervisors in Hanover is considering a potential removal of a unnamed School Board Member.

Comments / 2

Related
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
County
Hanover County, VA
Hanover County, VA
Government
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Hanover County, VA
Society
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Spotsylvania parents concerned over superintendent candidate

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - There's a divisive debate going on over the Spotsylvania County School Board's new superintendent nominee. Parents are demanding more transparency while officials are staying tight-lipped about his close connection with the school board chair. Mark Taylor, a former county administrator, and attorney, is the superintendent nominee. Taylor...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Racism#The Hanover School Board#County#The School Board#The Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
UV Cavalier Daily

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Hundreds in Richmond remember lives lost to substance use disorder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On International Overdose Awareness Day, hundreds of white crosses were lit up outside Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church to remember the lives lost and impacted by substance use disorder. Wednesday night, hundreds of people packed the chapel for a service to remember all the lives who have...
RICHMOND, VA
C-Ville Weekly

(Not) reaching out

The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
825
Followers
650
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy