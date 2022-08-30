Hanover Approves Transgender Bathroom Policy

Hanover, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - With minimal debate, the Hanover School Board approved its new controversial transgender bathroom policy. The policy will now be in effect when school starts on September 6th. Hanover was supposed to have a policy in place last year.

Board members rejected an amendment that would have removed a possible background check for transgender students looking to use the bathroom conforming to their gender identity. One Board member cited an incident in Loudoun County, where a girl was sexually assaulted, as a reason against doing so. The incident in Loudoun took place before the County's transgender policy was in place and did not involve a transgender student.

Opponents of the policy say it is cruel. A transgender student looking to use the bathroom of their gender identity will have to apply to the school board, which will make the final decision. Most school districts do not require such an appeal.

The vote also comes as 8News is reporting the Board of Supervisors in Hanover is considering a potential removal of a unnamed School Board Member.