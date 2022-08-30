Read full article on original website
Patriot 1st
3d ago
Delaware has a bunch of trash already feeding off the system. Baby baddies and babby mamas everywhere especially in the northern part of the state. This organization needs to hold up a mirror and they'd see the problem!
Reply(2)
6
guest
3d ago
Yeah, racial inequality. Blacks get all the free stuff while whites pay for them.
Reply(6)
18
Cueman
3d ago
The bill specifically, requires that cases or charges that are more than 7 years old be treated as “resolved in favor of” a child or adult if there is no disposition available for the case and no outstanding warrants. Fyi...this pertains to everyone not just African Americans. Breathe yall.😉
Reply
3
Related
delawarepublic.org
Votamos, We Vote Coalition is working to give a voice to the voiceless in Delaware
Votamos, We Vote Coalition launched in 2020 - creating Delaware’s first statewide coalition focused on empowering Latinx voters. Their mission is to engage those voters to help them have a strong political voice in the First State. Delaware has a growing population of Latinx immigrants, who are legal residents...
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
Delaware’s convicted auditor could actually be removed from office and still get re-elected
So this could really happen. Let’s say Kathy McGuiness, Delaware’s first-term auditor, wins her Sept. 13 Democratic primary against a political newcomer. The victory would come exactly two weeks after a judge upheld a jury’s verdict that she was guilty of misdemeanor conflict of interest and official misconduct for abusing the power of her office.
WMDT.com
Veteran, parental rights advocate Kim Petters running for Senate District 16
DOVER, Del. – Veteran and parental rights advocate Kim Petters is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. Petters, an Iraqi war veteran, served in the U.S. Air Force on Active Duty for ten years. With degrees in Early Childhood Education and Public Health, she has been vocal on education issues and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness Campaigns, Rejects Calls for Her Resignation
MILTON, De. - On Tuesday, a Superior Court Judge denied Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness' request for a new trial on three misconduct in office charges. The judge also overturned a conviction on one misdemeanor count, while upholding two other misdemeanors. McGuiness spoke to WBOC on Wednesday while campaigning in...
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
delawarepublic.org
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness plans to appeal convictions to Delaware Supreme Court
A Superior Court judge upheld two verdicts against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Tuesday, but tossed out a third. But, McGuiness plans to keep fighting the two misdemeanor convictions that remain. In a statement released by McGuiness’ attorney Steve Wood, McGuiness and her defense team say they are gratified that one...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarepublic.org
State Democrats prepare for McGuiness to move forward with primary campaign despite convictions
Delaware Democrats anticipate embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will forge ahead with her primary campaign despite the latest court rulings against her. Superior Court Judge William Carpenter upheld McGuiness’ July misdemeanor convictions for conflict of interest and official misconduct Tuesday, though he dismissed her conviction for improperly structuring contract payments. Carpenter also denied McGuiness’ request for a new trial.
WMDT.com
Black history will be more incorporated into Del. public school curriculum this year
DELAWARE – As students return to the classroom this fall, Black k-12 public and charter school students in Delaware can expect to see more of themselves in the lessons they learn. House Bill 198, recently signed by Governor John Carney, requires Black history to be infused into all areas of curriculum in those schools.
WMDT.com
Early voting beigns for Delaware primary
DELAWARE- Wednesday was the first of 10 days of early voting in Delaware, with sights early voting sites opening at 11 am and running till 7 pm for the first 5 days, and transitioning to 7 am to 7 pm hours for the last 5 days prior to an election.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's new health care professional loan forgiveness program is low on applicants
A new state program offering debt forgiveness to Delaware medical professionals has yet to choose any awardees with only one month until its final round of applications for 2022 closes. Delaware’s Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program opened applications in June, offering $50,000 in loan repayment annually for up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjbr.com
Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use
In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
WBOC
UPDATE: Delaware State Auditor McGuiness Denied New Trial, One Conviction Overturned
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge on Tuesday upheld two convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a jury’s third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision, Superior Court Judge William Carpenter...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water
The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
Detroit News
Nolan Out Loud: Biden to preach fear, anger, hate.
President Joe Biden's speech tonight from Independence Hall in Philadelphia will kick off the general election campaign season for Democrats. It will sell the party's message that they are battling for the "soul of the nation" as Biden puts it. It's a prime time gift to the Democratic Party from the outlets that will air it, and without giving equal time to Republicans.
Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
WMDT.com
Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end
DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
wjbr.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware
Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
delawarepublic.org
The Green - September 2, 2022
School boards raise Wilmington Learning Collaborative concerns in joint meeting. Gov. Carney’s Wilmington Learning Collaborative faced a key moment this week. The school boards of three districts serving city schools – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay - met jointly to try and hash out their concerns about a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to guide this effort to transform Wilmington’s underperforming elementary and middle schools.
Comments / 34