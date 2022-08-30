Super Woman! Jennifer Garner Spotted On Filming Break In San Francisco

Source: mega

Actress, mom and entrepreneur Jennifer Garner quite literally wore her multi-hyphenate status on her sleeve this week, sporting a cheeky graphic tee as she stepped out for a lunch break while filming her most recent project.

On Monday, August 29, the 13 Going On 30 star was spotted out and about in San Francisco, grabbing a bite to eat while filming her new Apple TV miniseries, The Last Thing He Told Me. Clad in a t-shirt that read “super woman,” Garner, 50, kept it casual, completing her outfit with a pair of straight-leg blue jeans, black boots and a cross-body bag, with a dark blue leather jacket tied around her waist amid the Bay Area’s cool summer weather.

Garner's outing comes shortly after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in a lavish three-day Georgia affair earlier this month. Although the Love, Simon star, who shares three children with Affleck — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — allegedly earned an invite to the star-studded ceremony, she opted to skip the event, a decision that seemingly came down to professional commitments.

"Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,” an unnamed insider shared days before Affleck’s nuptials, adding that Garner has been not only “totally supportive of her kids being there” but also “really positive in general about the whole thing.”

"There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for," the source continued.

Despite skipping the ceremony — allegedly taking a trip to Sam’s Club instead — the star still reportedly sent her well wishes to the newlyweds.

"Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event,” the source added, noting that Garner’s congratulations were seemingly a testament to her close relationship with both Affleck and Lopez.

"Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source added. "Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom.”

