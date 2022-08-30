Dariq Whitehead, one of Duke basketball's top freshmen, out with injury

Jon Scheyer already has a hurdle in his first season as Duke men's basketball coach.

The Blue Devils' 2022 Naismith High School Player of the Year, Dariq Whitehead, fractured his right foot during a team workout Monday and underwent successful surgery Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward out of Florida's Monteverde Academy is out indefinitely and his status for Duke's Nov. 7 season opener against Jacksonville is uncertain.

However, a school release said Whitehead is expected to play this fall.

"We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today, and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff," Scheyer said in the press release. "We’re confident he'll be back on the court soon.”

Whitehead led Monteverde Academy to national champioshp titles in 2021 and '22, averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a senior.

A McDonald's All-American, he came to Durham as the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN 100 rankings for the class of 2022.

Duke's 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the country by 247Sports Composite, with Whitehead No. 2 overall behind Blue Devils teammate Derek Lively II, a 7-1, 220-pound center from Pennsylvania.

The class also includes a third top-four prosect in fourth-ranked Kyle Filipowski, a 6-11, 230-pound post from Massachusetts.