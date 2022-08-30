ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Dariq Whitehead, one of Duke basketball's top freshmen, out with injury

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPZsr_0hbie2EM00

Jon Scheyer already has a hurdle in his first season as Duke men's basketball coach.

The Blue Devils' 2022 Naismith High School Player of the Year, Dariq Whitehead, fractured his right foot during a team workout Monday and underwent successful surgery Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward out of Florida's Monteverde Academy is out indefinitely and his status for Duke's Nov. 7 season opener against Jacksonville is uncertain.

However, a school release said Whitehead is expected to play this fall.

"We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today, and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff," Scheyer said in the press release. "We’re confident he'll be back on the court soon.”

RACIAL SLURS AIMED AT DUKE:BYU bans fan who yelled racial slur at Duke volleyball player

BRONNY IN BLUE?:Will Bronny James, LeBron James' son, play for UNC basketball or Duke? Here are the odds

BIG SCRIMMAGE:CIAA basketball champion Fayetteville State has Duke on 2022-23 schedule

WHAT'S THAT NOW?:Former Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero feuds with Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray

Whitehead led Monteverde Academy to national champioshp titles in 2021 and '22, averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a senior.

A McDonald's All-American, he came to Durham as the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN 100 rankings for the class of 2022.

Duke's 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the country by 247Sports Composite, with Whitehead No. 2 overall behind Blue Devils teammate Derek Lively II, a 7-1, 220-pound center from Pennsylvania.

The class also includes a third top-four prosect in fourth-ranked Kyle Filipowski, a 6-11, 230-pound post from Massachusetts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview

This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Durham, NC
College Basketball
City
Jacksonville, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball
247Sports

N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jon Scheyer
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles face major test Friday at Northern Guilford

After picking up a pair of solid victories over two good teams in Eastern Randolph and Southern Alamance to open the 2022 season, Eastern Alamance’s varsity football teams faces another considerable test on Friday night, as the Eagles will travel to Greensboro to face longtime former Mid-State Conference rival Northern Guilford.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Basketball#Unc Basketball#Hawks#The Blue Devils#Monteverde Academy#Unc#Ciaa#Mcdonald#All American#Espn
cbs17

This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
CARY, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Festivals, food trucks and more fun

Raleigh, N.C. — We have your guide to fun this Labor Day weekend in the Triangle. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
RALEIGH, NC
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy