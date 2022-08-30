ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, still remains a free agent on August 30. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.

Last year, the Chicago Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

For NBA fans, that will seem like a while ago, because that 2017 roster had Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade.

Now, they have DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, and they appear to be building something.

They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they got to skip the play-in tournament, but they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round in six games.

Something they were not great at least season was defense.

They ranked 17th in the NBA in opponents points per game (111.9 PPG) , so they were in the bottom half of the league.

Right now, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, is still a free agent.

He has not played in the NBA since the 2020 season, but he is still just 28-years-old.

I think that the Bulls should consider signing him for training camp.

He has played eight seasons in the NBA, and has solid averages of 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

The Charlotte Hornets were the team that drafted him, and he spent seven and half seasons with them before playing the rest of the 2020 season with the Dallas Mavericks.

He never developed into a good shooter, but he was always known to be a very strong defender.

During the 2017 season, he averaged 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

The former Kentucky star (they won the 2012 National Championship) is still young and was such a high draft pick that he could be worth taking a look at.

They could bring him in for training camp, and if he didn't work out they could simply waive him.

