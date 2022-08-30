ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

blackchronicle.com

8,000+ New COVID Cases In Oklahoma Last Week Caused By New Variant

Oklahoma’s COVID case numbers have risen sharply in the past four months. The state department of health’s weekly update shows 8,449 new cases of the virus were confirmed last week. - Advertisement - The state’s seven-day average of new cases per day rose to 1,207 Thursday. On May...
yukonprogressnews.com

30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
KTEN.com

Upswing in Oklahoma drug overdose deaths

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — In recent years, drug overdose deaths have significantly increased in Oklahoma. The State Department of Health is bringing awareness to the issue and the overdose prevention resources available. "We are in the midst of a drug abuse and drug overdose epidemic, said Oklahoma Bureau of...
edmondoutlook.com

Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery

With a new and larger outpatient treatment center in the heart of Oklahoma City, Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery is continuing its mission to make healing from substance abuse possible for everyone. The OKC facility offers day and evening outpatient care, both virtual and in-person. There’s also an inpatient facility in nearby Cushing.
kosu.org

Recreational marijuana, transgender bathrooms, Norman turnpike protests and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Supreme Court choosing to take up whether a recreational marijuana initiative petition should be on the November ballot, the State Board of Education choosing to not hear appeals from Mustang and Tulsa schools about a downgrade to their accreditation because of a HB 1775 violation and the board releasing rules to deal with compliance to Senate Bill 615 banning transgender bathrooms in schools.
KOCO

TIMELINE: Humid, more storms fire Friday in Oklahoma

The risk for severe storms returns to Oklahoma Friday evening, with the biggest threat being in northwestern Oklahoma. While much of the state has a chance of seeing rain, KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says areas near Alva, Buffalo, Woodward and possibly Fairview have a threat of severe weather. Jonathan says...
