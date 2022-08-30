Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
8,000+ New COVID Cases In Oklahoma Last Week Caused By New Variant
Oklahoma’s COVID case numbers have risen sharply in the past four months. The state department of health’s weekly update shows 8,449 new cases of the virus were confirmed last week. - Advertisement - The state’s seven-day average of new cases per day rose to 1,207 Thursday. On May...
KOCO
Finding enough substitute teachers remains a challenge for school districts
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma schools that already don’t have enough teachers are now struggling to find substitutes to step in when teachers are out. But there’s a big difference among districts in what they pay subs. Some districts say they have better fill-in rates compared to last...
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Oklahoma closing the gap for mental health services
Mental health is top of mind for Oklahoma leaders as September 1st is the first day of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
KOCO
KIPP OKC celebrating 20 years of providing children with quality education
OKLAHOMA CITY — Since 2002, KIPP Oklahoma City has provided children with a quality education in the metro area. The organization has been committed to just that as it has blossomed into one of the top-performing academic schools in Oklahoma. Representatives from KIPP OKC – including principal Michael Carter,...
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School goes virtual due to COVID-19
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School is switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 30, through the rest of the week.
KOCO
Ryan Walters clarifies statements on removing emergency-certified teachers from classrooms
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters is clarifying his comments after a controversial stance on emergency teaching certificates. Walters, who is running for state superintendent, said emergency-certified teachers can make a big difference and he does not want to get rid of them altogether. "I've heard a...
Local teacher joins ACLU lawsuit against anti-Critical Race Theory law
A controversial state law is facing a new legal challenge. HB 1775 is known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender. A metro teacher is now also joining in on the lawsuit with the ACLU.
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
KTUL
Okla. Secretary of Education threatens to reject federal funds going toward public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The governor's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters says he wants to reject any federal dollars that go to public education in the state, if it doesn't live up to what he says are Oklahoma values. Fox 25 spoke with Walters, and he said nothing is...
KOCO
EMSA Care program covers out-of-pocket ambulance costs for small monthly fee
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Thursday, you can enroll in a program that could save your family hundreds of dollars in an emergency. EMSA Care enrollment is now open. EMSA Care covers out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance transports that end anywhere in the Oklahoma City or Tulsa metro areas. “EMSA...
yukonprogressnews.com
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Health Care Authority Denials Could Cost State More in Long Run – An Analysis
Just as thousands of Oklahoma families are celebrating a win with historic state funding for the developmental disabilities waiting list, some of those same families are also experiencing a loss as the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) has started pulling back on critical nursing care for this vulnerable population. In...
KTEN.com
Upswing in Oklahoma drug overdose deaths
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — In recent years, drug overdose deaths have significantly increased in Oklahoma. The State Department of Health is bringing awareness to the issue and the overdose prevention resources available. "We are in the midst of a drug abuse and drug overdose epidemic, said Oklahoma Bureau of...
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
edmondoutlook.com
Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery
With a new and larger outpatient treatment center in the heart of Oklahoma City, Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery is continuing its mission to make healing from substance abuse possible for everyone. The OKC facility offers day and evening outpatient care, both virtual and in-person. There’s also an inpatient facility in nearby Cushing.
kosu.org
Recreational marijuana, transgender bathrooms, Norman turnpike protests and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Supreme Court choosing to take up whether a recreational marijuana initiative petition should be on the November ballot, the State Board of Education choosing to not hear appeals from Mustang and Tulsa schools about a downgrade to their accreditation because of a HB 1775 violation and the board releasing rules to deal with compliance to Senate Bill 615 banning transgender bathrooms in schools.
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Humid, more storms fire Friday in Oklahoma
The risk for severe storms returns to Oklahoma Friday evening, with the biggest threat being in northwestern Oklahoma. While much of the state has a chance of seeing rain, KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says areas near Alva, Buffalo, Woodward and possibly Fairview have a threat of severe weather. Jonathan says...
KOCO
Oklahomans see largest increase in nation for electric bills, new report shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A government agency says Oklahomans saw one of the largest increases in the nation when it comes to electricity bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that Oklahoma had one of the most affordable electricity in the nation last year. Now, Oklahomans are paying a whole lot more.
