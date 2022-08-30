SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.

