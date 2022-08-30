Read full article on original website
Coming off last year’s state championship wins for both the boys and girls teams, Custer High School cross country coach Karen Karim knows her team has a target on its back, but she’s OK with that. “That target comes from performing well before,” said Karim, adding that she...
Virginia Tubbs
Virginia Rose (Parks) Tubbs was born April 24, 1924, at Dewey, S.D., to James and Roseanna (Sieger) Parks. She moved to various places with her family until she was 5 years old, then to Hot Springs, S.D. She attended Hot Springs schools and graduated as valedictorian in 1942. After graduation...
Cassandra Bradbury
Cassandra Bradbury, 50, of Custer, S.D. passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Celebration of life visitation will be held 7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Chamberlain McColleys funeral home in Custer. Arrangements are placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColleys Funeral Home in Custer.
Connie Vasquez-Florez
Constance Charolette (Martin) (Micheli) Vasquez-Florez was born in Garden City, Kansas, April 7, 1946, the oldest of six children. Connie drove a school bus in Pueblo, Colo., for many years, sold real estate and went back to school to become a nurse, an LPN. She was the supervisor of a home healthcare company, where she taught several of her daughters how to be caregivers to the elderly, disabled, veterans and forgotten folks of Pueblo county, a job with many blessings and rewards. She also managed to find time to volunteer and teach.
Hill City/Keystone Events Sept.1-7
Thursday, Sept. 1: Hand & Foot, 12:30 p.m. Hill City Center. Friday, Sept. 2: Community Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Little White Church. Story Time, 9:30 a.m. Hill City Public Library Kids' Annex. Miner Brewing Company Music Series Presents: The Wildwoods, 7 p.m. Miner Brewing Company. Saturday,...
Assisting with the escape
For a few months last year, Marty and Jen Mechaley had a house full of guests who had never seen a movie, didn’t know who Elvis Presley was, didn’t know what a deck of cards was and didn’t know how a car radio worked. “They thought someone...
