Constance Charolette (Martin) (Micheli) Vasquez-Florez was born in Garden City, Kansas, April 7, 1946, the oldest of six children. Connie drove a school bus in Pueblo, Colo., for many years, sold real estate and went back to school to become a nurse, an LPN. She was the supervisor of a home healthcare company, where she taught several of her daughters how to be caregivers to the elderly, disabled, veterans and forgotten folks of Pueblo county, a job with many blessings and rewards. She also managed to find time to volunteer and teach.

CUSTER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO