Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
United Way grant applications out Sept. 12
The United Way of the Great River Region will soon be accepting grant applications for funding in 2023. The United Way of the Great River Region (UWGRR) partners with not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Clark County, Missouri, Hancock County, Illinois and Lee County, Iowa. Priority consideration is given to those agencies/organizations that provide programs that improve health, education, and financial stability to individuals in Clark, Hancock and/or Lee counties.
ottumwaradio.com
Labor Day Closings Announced for Ottumwa
The city of Ottumwa announced closings for Labor Day. City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall, Ottumwa Cemetery, the Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro, the Ottumwa / Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will all be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. Regular...
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
muddyrivernews.com
‘If it’s not curbside, I’m going to throw it in the garbage’: Speakers express dissatisfaction with proposed drop-off recycling sites
QUINCY — Six people spoke to the Quincy City Council during the public forum portion of Monday night’s meeting to express their dissatisfaction about the possibility of the discontinuance of curbside recycling pickup in the city. Mary Ann Klein, president of the League of Women Voters, was one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pen City Current
For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
8/29/2022 - 8:10 a.m - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 500 block of 48th Street. 8/29/2022 - 4:34 p.m. - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 8/30/2022 - 3:45 p.m....
Pen City Current
PAW shelter still pushing for another 13K
LEE COUNTY - The PAW Animal Shelter raised $111,000 at a Monday fundraiser, but Director Sandy Brown said her goal is still $125,000. That event was held at the shelter Monday afternoon, actually continues online for the rest of the week and she's hoping to raise an additional $13,000. "Whatever...
tspr.org
ADM closes Keokuk plant; will provide help to laid off workers
ADM said it will provide severance pay and try to find jobs for its displaced workers in Keokuk. A spokesperson from the food processor and commodities trading corporation said the company wants to find jobs for the 70 full-time employees who had worked at the ADM Milling Co. in Keokuk.
Pen City Current
Elks award 2022 scholarships, awards
FORT MADISON - As students head back to school this week, local Elks Chapter #374 would like to wish its 2022 scholarship awardees a fantastic post-graduation year! The four local high school seniors (Madison Meyer, Macy Watkins, Tate Johnson and Chyane Davidson) were honored earlier this summer at the 125th anniversary dinner celebration of the Fort Madison’s local Elks Chapter #374.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher. Nohema Graber was killed last November. Investigators found the 66-year-old’s body hidden in Chataqua park, they say she had extensive head trauma. New court documents...
KWQC
Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release. Officers responded and were able to identify the...
KWQC
Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief and city administrator Christopher Sullivan was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police. Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3...
KCRG.com
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:00 am, Ottumwa Police responded to a report of stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area and was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed. Two of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Residents safely escape Ottumwa house fire
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An early-morning house fire has caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to an Ottumwa home. Emergency first responders were called to the blaze just before 1 a.m. Friday at 1108 E. Mary St. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke emitting from the...
Pen City Current
Fort Madison girls go 1-2-3 at Keokuk Invite
KEOKUK - Avery Rump is setting a pace that's been great for the Fort Madison girls cross country team so far this year. Rump, just a freshman, ran a 20:12.90, time at the Keokuk Cross Country meet Thursday night to take first place overall. Rump is fresh off winning the...
kciiradio.com
Wellman Woman Arrested for Theft of Automobile
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-four-year-old Audra Lee Cole of Wellman for third-degree theft of an automobile, second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and first-degree theft, a Class C Felony. These charges stem from a stolen vehicle report that the Sheriff’s Office received earlier this month.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - William K. Bengtson, 27, Fort Madison
William “Billy” Kaine Bengtson, 27, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA. He was born on August 25, 1995 in Clinton, IA to William A. & Laureen E. Edfors Bengtson. He was an underground driller at a construction company and enjoyed Pokémon. He played baseball when he was younger.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Pen City Current
Tri-State Rodeo events kick off Saturday
Many times we've been voted the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo of the year and that comes from our facilities to the amenities we offer. And I like to think we're second to none. We're just as good as anyone else, in my opinion.”. Saturday Sept. 3. Fareway Pancake Breakfast. •...
Galesburg man charged after admitting to slew of burglaries
On Monday, August 22nd, WGIL reported several handguns being stolen from an unlocked safe on Friday in a garage on North West Street. The following day, on Saturday, the homeowner installed security cameras and GPD was again called to the scene after the male subject entered the garage again, however, nothing was taken. The male subject, 27-year-old Caleb Newland was located on Sunday and was questioned by police. GPD then on Sunday was shown security video of a burglary incident in the 700 block of Monroe Street where the same male suspect was seen in the video entering vehicles. Police again interviewed Newland who, according to police reports, asked officers if he could “just give all the stuff back?” Newland led officers to a residence on Mary Street where numerous stolen items were recovered including a large amount of ammunition. Newland was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. He’s facing two class 2 felony charges of burglary, a class 2 felony charge of burglary from a motor vehicle, and is charged with illegal possession of ammunition. Newland has a preliminary hearing in Knox County Court scheduled for September 13th.
Comments / 0