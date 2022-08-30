On Monday, August 22nd, WGIL reported several handguns being stolen from an unlocked safe on Friday in a garage on North West Street. The following day, on Saturday, the homeowner installed security cameras and GPD was again called to the scene after the male subject entered the garage again, however, nothing was taken. The male subject, 27-year-old Caleb Newland was located on Sunday and was questioned by police. GPD then on Sunday was shown security video of a burglary incident in the 700 block of Monroe Street where the same male suspect was seen in the video entering vehicles. Police again interviewed Newland who, according to police reports, asked officers if he could “just give all the stuff back?” Newland led officers to a residence on Mary Street where numerous stolen items were recovered including a large amount of ammunition. Newland was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. He’s facing two class 2 felony charges of burglary, a class 2 felony charge of burglary from a motor vehicle, and is charged with illegal possession of ammunition. Newland has a preliminary hearing in Knox County Court scheduled for September 13th.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO