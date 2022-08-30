ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Zachary and Eli Holstein closed strong in their season opener. Here's how it went down.

For the first half of their season opener Friday night against East Ascension, the Zachary Broncos were almost unrecognizable. Their legs looked tired. They missed tackles, committed pre-snap penalties and miscommunicated with the sideline. You could blame the pregame jitters or a 90-minute lightning delay, but either way: the reigning undefeated Class 5A state champs trailed by one point at the break.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Big football weekend begins for LSU and Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU and Southern University football teams are preparing for their first kickoffs of the 2022 season. The Southern University Jaguars are set to take on Florida Memorial University in Baton Rouge at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers will have their kickoff against Florida State University in New Orleans at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Rummel seals opening win with long scoring drive against Ouachita Parish

Rummel used a quick-strike offense and a late fourth quarter drive to put away Ouachita Parish 42-28 in a non-district game played at Strawberry Stadium on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus in Hammond. Casey Avrard paced Rummel through the air with 176 yard with two touchdowns and an interception. Jaidyn...
HAMMOND, LA
247Sports

Updated Recruiting Visitor List: Prospects expected to be in attendance for Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State plays LSU in a neutral site competition at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night and the sell-out game will have major recruiting implications. FSU expects only a few select prospects on their side of the stands -- by design. LSU is expected to have some familiar FSU recruiting targets on their sideline such as five-star wideout Jalen Brown and five star wideout Shelton Sampson Jr.. Below are the names currently expected to watch the highly anticipated game on FSU's sideline:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theadvocate.com

LSU softball gets commitment from nation's top recruit in Class of 2024

LSU softball received a significant recruiting commitment when Class of 2024 left-handed pitcher Jayden Heavener pledged to LSU via Twitter on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University,” Heavener said in her Twitter post. “I want to say thank you to my family, coaches and everyone who has ever pushed me to be the best!!”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Football
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The high school football games now count for teams across south Louisiana, as they all begin the journey they hope ends with a trip to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. THURSDAY:. U-High - 25 Woodlawn - 0 Southern Lab - 18 Liberty - 13.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

More films, job opportunities coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s filmmakers are making major moves in the movie industry, and according to filmmakers, this fall will be a busy season. Filmmakers recently wrapped up a shoot with a National Treasure Series and there are 3 other major films in the making. They hope to keep this momentum strong and steady.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU issues update on recent campus crimes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University issued an update to students, faculty and staff about recently reported campus crimes on Friday, September 2. We’d like to share updates on recent reported incidents that occurred on or near campus:. LSUPD investigated the Aug. 19 attempted armed robbery and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect wet weather; weekend won’t be total washout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain high through Saturday at 80% with a better chance in the afternoon and highs in the upper 80s. Rain may briefly be heavy at times, but it won’t rain all day long. Saturday looks like the highest chance of showers and storms of the three-day weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

