Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan Life
Volleyball rolls on opening day of St. Louis Tournament
Central Michigan volleyball continued its hot start to the season with a 3-0 sweep against Youngstown State (25-20, 25-17, 25-18) and a 3-1 win over Saint Thomas (26-28, 25-21, 25-20, 25-10) to open the St. Louis Tournament on Friday. With the back-to-back wins, the Chippewas improved to 4-1 on the...
Central Michigan Life
CM Life sports staff predicts CMU 2022 football season
After a 9-4 finish and a win over Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Central Michigan football looks to have similar success in 2022. The 2022 season will include four non-conference games, with matchups against power-five forces Oklahoma State and Penn State, and a full slate of Mid-American Conference games featuring three Wednesday night MACtion games in November.
SVSU opens 2022 season with dominating 72-0 win
Saginaw Valley State University ran for nine touchdowns and scored its most points since 1997, kicking off the 2022 football season in dominating fashion Thursday. The Cardinals crushed West Virginia Wesleyan, 72-0, in the Red Feather Classic at SVSU, scoring the most points since a 73-point effort against Wayne State in 1997.
Central Michigan Life
CMU football rallies late, but falls short in season-opener
Glimmers of hope shined through at times as Central Michigan football aimed to accomplish the same feat it managed six years ago: shock Stillwater and the rest of the college football world. Ultimately, CMU fell short against Oklahoma State on Thursday, losing 44-58 in the season-opener. However, quarterback Daniel Richardson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
34th-year volleyball coach Dianna Sutton is dismissed at Bay City All Saints
BAY CITY, MI – Partway into her 34th season at the helm, Dianna Sutton is out as Bay City All Saints volleyball coach. Sutton said school administrators notified her this week that she had been fired after they received complaints about her conduct from players.
Petoskey Wins Big Over Bay City Western
PETOSKEY – Petoskey picked up its first win of the year with a 43-17 victory over Bay City Western on Thursday. The Northmen (1-1) took a 7-6 lead to the second quarter and stretched their lead to 15-9 at the half. Petoskey travels to Escanaba next Friday.
Mt Pleasant, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The McBain High School football team will have a game with Beal City High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Grand Blanc star Kate Brody explains how she shot record-setting 62 at The Fortress
FLINT – Kate Brody proved how important a good short game can be in golf during a recent match at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. Brody was so dialed in that she hit every green in regulation and had just one putt longer than 15 feet. The result?. A record-shattering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Governor Whitmer celebrates opening of new semiconductor facility in Michigan
BAY CITY, Mich. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new semiconductor facility on the east side of the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the occasion alongside state, local and business leaders, saying SK Siltron in Bay City will add as many as 150 jobs and bolster Michigan’s standing as a leader in semiconductor production.
New semiconductor manufacturing facility in Michigan will decrease our reliance on China, Whitmer says
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron’s new facility in Bay City, after Whitmer fought for and secured a $300 million investment, according to the governor’s office.
abc12.com
Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack. The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Even on Labor Day, Lee T puts in long hours for Bay City area football picks
The worst-timed holiday on the calendar. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’
Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
WNEM
Semiconductor wafer manufacturer opens new facility in Bay Co.
MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron opened its new facility in Bay County’s Monitor Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1. “We’re grateful for the leadership at SK Siltron choosing to build this manufacturing plant right here,” Whitmer said....
Michigan lawmakers implore GOP House leader to investigate colleague’s role in election equipment scandal
State Rep. Rendon is accused of asking multiple clerks in her district to turn over voting equipment for a non-existent investigation by state lawmakers
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
wsgw.com
Michigan Gets Reimbursed For Highway Repairs After Flood
Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded $50 million to reimburse Michigan for emergency road and bridge repairs made in 2020 after dam failures and flooding in mid-Michigan. Michigan was awarded one of the largest grants in the country, receiving nearly 10% of the $513 million awarded under the Emergency Relief Program.
Bay City man pleads to felony years after viral YouTube video showed him meeting with suspected minor
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain charged with two felonies after a YouTube vigilante published a video of him trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor has accepted a plea deal. Jeffery L. Bader, 50, in late July appeared in Tuscola...
Comments / 0