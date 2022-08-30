ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver considers $1 million in food insecurity aid

By Jessica Gibbs jessica.gibbs@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AnB0_0hbibnKV00
Pedestrian walk past the City and County Building after holiday lights were turned on at the annual Light the Lights Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Denver could soon spend another $1 million in pandemic recovery funds to aid people struggling with food insecurity.

The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to a bill that would allocate another $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward addressing food insecurity caused by inflation and the pandemic. The $1 million is funded by interest earnings generated by dollars the city has received through the ARPA program.

Families or individuals need to be Denver residents to qualify and be at or below the 200% federal poverty line. They must also declare they have suffered financial hardship amid the pandemic and high inflation and undergo an in-person application process.

The bill comes back for final council consideration at the next regular meeting in September. Council gave the bill approval on first reading through its consent agenda on Monday and did not discuss the proposal.

As part of the plan, $800,000 would go toward procuring gift cards or vouchers that people can use for groceries, while $200,000 would go toward providing people with culturally relevant food boxes. Gift cards will be issued at $200 increments, mostly as electronic gift cards.

“The gift cards will be on a first come, first serve basis,” Deputy Director of Human Rights and Community Partnerships Lisana Muñoz said at an August committee meeting.

Food boxes will be valued at $25. The goal is to distribute 2,600 boxes during three events, for a total of 8,000 boxes. A city spokesperson said staff have not decided where the food box distribution sites will be, but they will focus on neighborhoods identified as at-risk through the city’s Neighborhood Equity & Stabilization program, also called NEST.

The Human Rights and Community Partnership department, Denver Human Services, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, Denver Economic Development and Opportunity and the Office of Children’s Affairs would be the five agencies helping people access vouchers and gift cards.

During committee discussions, At-Large Councilmember Debbie Ortega said she appreciated the effort and that “it’s going to go a long way in serving so many of our families that are struggling.” District 4 Councilmember Kendra Black asked for staff to look at neighborhoods that are still at-risk but not on the city’s NEST list.

“I just want to make a plea once again for the Kennedy and Hampden neighborhoods in my district. They are always overlooked. They don’t get any additional city resources,” Black said.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver leaders reflect on his Paul Pazen's legacy as chief

Following a tumultuous period punctuated by a statewide rise in violent crime, recruitment woes amid understaffing, climbing 911 response times and nearly three years of a global health crisis, Denver’s chief of police is headed for retirement. A law enforcement veteran of nearly three decades, Chief Paul Pazen will...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver recommends closing alternative high school

A small alternative high school in far northeast Denver could close if the school board follows a recommendation from district leaders. Denver Public Schools leaders are recommending that Montbello Career and Technical High School shutter at the end of this school year, partly to make room for another school. Montbello Career and Technical, which serves students who are off track to graduate, shares a campus with an HBCU-style high school, Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, which opened last year.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen to retire

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen will retire in October after nearly 30 years with the department and four years at the helm, the city announced Wednesday. Pazen's tenure as chief saw two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a nationwide struggle to recruit and retain police officers, historic protests in Denver mirroring others sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, and the expansion of programs intended to provide an alternative response to police. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Chief Pazen — point man in Denver’s crime fight

Paul Pazen at times must have felt like a voice in the wilderness during the past four years as Denver’s police chief. He repeatedly has warned the political establishment, the media and anyone who would listen that soft-on-crime policies have slapped the cuffs on his cops — and have put the community on a collision course with cold, hard reality.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver home sales prices continue slide in August

Metro Denver home sale prices dropped for the second month in a row in August, and days on market have reached a breathing-room level of 19 days, when it was just nine days a year ago, according to the most recent Denver Metro Association of Realtors Market Trends report. The...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Poverty#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Denver City Council#American
The Denver Gazette

Community activists express hopefulness, caution for Denver's new police chief

Ron Thomas calls himself a man of few words. “I really do recognize that actions speak much louder than words,” the nominee to be Denver's police chief said Thursday at an introductory news conference. “Quite frankly, I want this department to be what people expect it to be.” Mayor Michael Hancock said the police department’s chief of patrol was an “obvious choice,” as person after person he called for advice...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pikes Peak Posse, Denver Rustlers score at Colorado State Fair livestock auction

Future agricultural producers on Tuesday showed off their livestock — and their ability to make the sale — in hopes of finding willing bidders from business leaders, elected officials, political insiders and others at the Junior Livestock Sale at the Colorado State Fair. Bidders from the Pikes Peak Posse, Denver Rustlers, Fair Ladies, Pueblo Critter Bidders and a host of other organizations and companies competed for hogs, steers, rabbits, lambs and goats during Tuesday's auction. The auction raised $491,000, according to the Colorado Department of...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

State's arts funding leader stepping down

On Monday, Margaret Hunt announced three new recipients of Community Revitalization Grants totaling $4.3 million, including $2.5 million to help Miners Alley Playhouse move into its new home in the shuttered Meyers Hardware store in downtown Golden. This just a few days after a surprise (to some) listing was published...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Denver Gazette

'I want this department to be what people expect it to be': Denver's new police chief steps up

One of the men third in command at the Denver Police Department will fill the role of the city's top cop in the wake of Police Chief Paul Pazen's retirement announcement. Mayor Michael Hancock chose Patrol Division Chief Ron Thomas as his nominee to succeed Pazen, who will officially retire Oct. 15. The city announced Thomas would take over in an acting role Sept 6. But with Pazen currently on a "previously scheduled vacation," Thomas said in a news conference Thursday that he has effectively...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | Slings at Denver Public Schools shameful

Steve Schuck, wealthy real estate developer and philanthropist in Colorado Springs, recently called out the Denver Public School Board related to disagreements among board members. He labeled the board as “disgraceful” and “disgusting.”. He excoriated board members as “union-saluting toadies.” Thanks, Steve, for your enlightened, unbiased commentary....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

What's next for Paul Pazen? Colorado's political community weighs in

Some in Colorado’s political community, which has been watching how the race for Denver mayor is shaping up, appear completely shocked by Paul Pazen’s decision to retire as Denver's police chief after 28 years in the department. Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado GOP state chairman who managed U.S. Sen. John Thune’s campaign in 2004, told The Denver Gazette Pazen’s retirement “came out of the blue.” “As far as I know,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Auto theft’s true toll on Denver

Some 2,500 cars and trucks were reported stolen in Denver during the first half of 2020. Only two years later, the number of reported vehicle thefts in the city for that same period was nearly 6,000. You read that right — nearly two and a half times as many, according to local law enforcement’s Colorado Metropolitan Auto Task Force.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Villa Grove in the San Luis Valley is the site of this year's Seven Peaks Music Festival. Music and lots of it. Also camping. Headliners Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and Tracy Lawrence and a long, long list of performers on the various stages. Friday through Sunday. sevenpeaksfestival.com. FRIDAY-SUNDAY. It's legendary,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy