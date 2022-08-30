ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Maybe they should bring back Scruff McGruff. A drug bust in Lorain has led to a police seizure of over $300,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county’s drug task force about “a large amount” of various drugs there.

Inside, officers found drugs with a “conservative” value of more than $300,000, guns and cash:

  • 5,000 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 2,000 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 7 pounds of suspected marijuana
  • 9.4 pounds of suspected marijuana edibles
  • More than 1,163 grams of suspected Percocet opioid pills
  • Four handguns and a shotgun
  • More than $13,300

Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

