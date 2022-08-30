Read full article on original website
David Simeoli
3d ago
If the NAACP is calling for her to resign, she must be doing a veery good job and the threatening their liberal, socialist agenda.
2
Don T Care
3d ago
None of those other states and countries are relevant. Your house is for sale and you don’t live in Salt Lake City anymore. Government corruption at its finest.
2
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
davisjournal.com
Governor encourages unity to bridge the divide in America
KAYSVILLE—From race issues to housing, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a variety of topics at a town hall hosted by the Davis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was one of the stops the governor and first lady Abby Cox made as they visited Davis County. After the town hall, they were scheduled to take a tour of the receiving center in Farmington where law enforcement can bring people they have arrested for drug offenses in for treatment.
Park City Council members' T-shirt messages spark conflict in meeting
“Tone deaf relic” was printed across the fronts of the royal blue T-shirts. That term was used in an opinion piece by Andrew Morphett published in the August 3 Park Record. The piece criticized council members Doilney and Becca Gerber, and called for them to resign over what he termed “unprofessional behavior.”
kjzz.com
U of U addresses two racially motivated incidents on campus during first weeks of school
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah has released a statement following two racially motivated incidents on campus. The first incident occurred during the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs while waiting for UTA Trax, university officials said.
kjzz.com
Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
kjzz.com
'Orem feasibility study has inaccuracies'
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber and Box Elder school districts to hold early out days next week
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber and Box Elder school districts announced they will have early out on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, because of the extreme heat. KSL reached out to other districts around the state to see if they are planning to hold early out days as well.
kjzz.com
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
kjzz.com
Unprecedented heat affecting Utah students as they return to class from holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is expected to experience historically high temperatures for the next couple of days. According to 2News chief meteorologists, Sterling Poulson said that Salt Lake City has never experienced temperatures this high at this time of year in recorded history. The scorching heat is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
utahstories.com
Nation’s First Violin School Turns 50 in Salt Lake City
In downtown Salt Lake City lies one of the best-kept secrets in the West, possibly even the nation. The Violin Making School of America (VMSA), opened in 1972 by the late Peter Prier, thrives and attracts students from all over the world. Prier first came to Salt Lake City to...
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
KSLTV
NOW HIRING: Casey Scott highlights job openings at Bonneville Communications
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the start of the new month — how about the start of a new career? We’re hiring for a number of spots right here at KSL TV, so we sent out Casey Scott to chat with our friends at The Arrow and KSL NewsRadio.
kjzz.com
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
kjzz.com
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
deseret.com
October general conference to include 90-minute Saturday evening session for all Latter-day Saints
The October general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will include a general Saturday evening session for all church members, according to a First Presidency letter issued Friday. The 90-minute session will be one of five general sessions of the international conference originating from the Conference...
kjzz.com
Troopers, park rangers warn Utahns to stay safe as they celebrate summer's send off
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Labor Day holiday weekend is traditionally seen as a send off to summer. “It’s one of the last big weekends of the season, so I think everyone’s out here kind of in their last hurrah,” said Catherine Cunningham. 2News caught...
kjzz.com
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
kjzz.com
Weber District schools to dismiss early next week due to extreme heat
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District has announced that all students will be released early next week due to the excessive heat conditions. The district's website states all Weber schools will be let out early on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 of next week. School administrators...
