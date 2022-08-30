Jonathan Meza’s family owns and manages several businesses in Mendota, but the journey to entrepreneurship hasn’t always been easy. “My parents migrated to the United States in the late 90s, early 2000s. They did farm labor work for a long time,” said Meza. “However, they have had the entrepreneurial mindset forever, I guess. They used to sell things with their friends, like blankets, curtains, things like that until we started DJ-ing.”

MENDOTA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO