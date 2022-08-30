Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Greenville police to host school safety meeting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police and the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will host a school safety meeting on September 13. Greenville police say the meeting aims to help parents, students, and staff to feel secure that there will be rapid deployment by school resource officers and Greenville police if there is an intruder in school.
WITN
‘It’s a necessity’: Organizations work to get broadband access to rural communities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to bring internet access to all of Eastern Carolina have been underway for years. “We know that in the 21st century, broadband is foundational,” Patrick Woodie, NC Rural Center president said. However, broadband is a foundation that not everyone has, especially in rural parts...
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
WITN
Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Police said that they’ve filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers surrounding the death of a Northside High School student and the injury of another. Updated: 5 hours ago. The New Bern police department is now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State
Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop. Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop. Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police said...
WITN
Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County. The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet...
WITN
Craven County nonprofit organization hosts annual overdose awareness event
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the New Bern community gathered at Union Point Park for the seventh annual International Overdose Awareness Event Wednesday night. The event provided people with the chance to remember loved ones who have passed away or who are currently still battling addiction. Several guest speakers...
Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Eastern Carolina’s only 3PM show brings the news that matters to you
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new show is coming to WITN that mixes the viral and trending with the latest breaking headlines so that you are in the know even sooner!. WITN’s ENC at Three premiers on air and online Tuesday, September 6 at 3:00 p.m. Join Maddie Kerth...
greenvillenc.org
Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted
GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
WITN
Pitt Co. deputies accuse man of embezzling around $250,000 from former employer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges of embezzlement at his former workplace. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Bruce Bland, 51, of Rocky Mount, turned himself in on Thursday after warrants were issues accusing him of embezzlement greater than or equal to $100,000. We’re...
WITN
Partnership streamlines process of claiming lost pets
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Police said that they’ve filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers surrounding the death of a Northside High School student and the injury of another. New Bern police unveil new tip line. Updated: 5 hours ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
WITN
Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com. We are excited to feature our September winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you...
wcti12.com
New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part 2
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE-WEEK 3-HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
WITN
Bi-partisan event highlighting secure elections to come to Eastern Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Democrats and Republicans are teaming up to highlight democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state. One of those stops will take place in New Bern on September 7, from 6:30-8 PM at the Tryon Palace Cullman Performance Hall.
Kinston gets grant money to help with flooding issues
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New grant money will be helping the City of Kinston and some of the flooding issues that the area has had. The flooding and the project focuses on portions of the Adkin Branch between Carey Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the many phases of the project […]
Comments / 0