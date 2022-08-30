ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Greenville police to host school safety meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police and the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will host a school safety meeting on September 13. Greenville police say the meeting aims to help parents, students, and staff to feel secure that there will be rapid deployment by school resource officers and Greenville police if there is an intruder in school.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
WITN

Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State

Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop. Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop. Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police said...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County. The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Stepp#Witn
greenvillenc.org

Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted

GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Partnership streamlines process of claiming lost pets

Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Police said that they’ve filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers surrounding the death of a Northside High School student and the injury of another. New Bern police unveil new tip line. Updated: 5 hours ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com. We are excited to feature our September winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home

NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Bi-partisan event highlighting secure elections to come to Eastern Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Democrats and Republicans are teaming up to highlight democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state. One of those stops will take place in New Bern on September 7, from 6:30-8 PM at the Tryon Palace Cullman Performance Hall.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston gets grant money to help with flooding issues

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New grant money will be helping the City of Kinston and some of the flooding issues that the area has had. The flooding and the project focuses on portions of the Adkin Branch between Carey Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the many phases of the project […]
KINSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy