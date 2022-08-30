ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCU Student-Athlete Arrested In Connection With Campus Lockdown In Bethany

By Haley Weger
 3 days ago
Monday was not Zachariah Larry’s first run-in with the law. Larry, who was wanted both in Oklahoma and Texas, was arrested in a dorm room at a Bethany university campus.

Now, Larry’s girlfriend – a student-athlete at Southwestern Christian University – was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Kalynn Daniels is facing a complaint of harboring a fugitive. Daniels is also on scholarship with the women's basketball team at Southwestern Christian University.

Larry has a criminal past spanning from Texarkana, Texas to Pontotoc County.

“The warrants are out of Pontotoc County for robbery by force and fear,” Bethany Police Department chief John Reid said. “Then, he's also got some warrants out of Texarkana, Texas for some violent crimes.”

Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul B. Smith said the county would not comment on any of Larry’s charges due to pending investigations.

Reid said a bondsman notified campus security that Larry had jumped bail and was hiding out on campus with his girlfriend.

“We had him in custody about 30 minutes after we got involved,” Reid said.

News 9 reached out to Southwestern Christian University to see if Daniels’ status as a student or basketball team member has changed but have not heard back.

Oklahoma City, OK
