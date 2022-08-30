ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Hazmat crews responding to rollover on Highway 32

BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. — Butte County Cal Fire hazmat crews have responded to a rollover crash along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows. According to the CHP traffic page, a tanker rolled over just before 9:30 a.m. Friday. Caltrans says Highway 32 is closed between the junction with State Route...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'Dangerous' man escapes Butte County Jail; search underway

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a man who they say is considered dangerous and escaped the Butte County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced. Correctional deputies discovered that 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley had escaped the jail between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m....
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect in Corning Quinceañera murder to be tried as an adult

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The teen suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at a Quinceañera in Corning, Calif. earlier this year is set to be tried as an adult, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew D....
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico cooldown access

The homeless are trying to beat the heat in Chico, but access to cooling centers and water is not so easy for some. Access to cooldown centers proving difficult for Chico homeless. The homeless are trying to beat the heat in Chico, but access to cooling centers and water is...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home damaged in fire at Kentwood Mobile Estates

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters are putting out hot spots at the Kentwood Mobile Estates off of Henshaw Avenue Friday afternoon. Just before 4:45 p.m., smoke was coming from a mobile home that had major damage. CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, PG&E and medics are at the scene. The cause of...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes

THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
THERMALITO, CA
Plumas County News

Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road

Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - September 2, 2022.

The boat ramp at the Lime Saddle recreation area closed Aug. 29 as lake elevations fell below safe launching levels. The Lime Saddle Marina will remain open and shuttle service to moored boats is available from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. The Bidwell Canyon, Spillway, and Loafer Point boat ramps are open 24-hours/day, including over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Bidwell Canyon Marina will be open from 8:30 am. to 8 p.m. with shuttle service available during that time.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mosquito that carries yellow fever detected in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The mosquito known as the yellow fever mosquito was found in the Chico area on Tuesday, according to the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District (BCMVCD). BCMVCD said Aedes aegypti mosquito was found near the intersection of East Avenue and Manzanita Avenue, making it the first...
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities

Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
RED BLUFF, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
ROSEVILLE, CA

