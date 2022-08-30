ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati Game Day HQ

After a long offseason, game day has arrived for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Here is all the important game day content and information you need, including preview stories, depth charts, how to watch/listen and more. All content below is free unless noted as VIP in bold.
ClutchPoints

‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati

No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs’ veteran, energetic enforcer Kamani Johnson looks to expand role

LITTLE ROCK — Head Hog Eric Musselman wasted no time bolstering his frontline by dipping into the transfer portal at the conclusion of his Arkansas basketball program’s second consecutive NCAA tournament Elite Eight run as he snatched up four long, tall, and athletic big men in the span of a week bridging the end of April to the first few days of May.
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe

Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
CINCINNATI, OH
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Introducing The Hogs+ Halftime Show

Game days just got a whole lot better. The Hogs+ Halftime Show is a new, interactive, live show streaming on Hogs+ at halftime of every Arkansas football game this season. Fans can watch it on Hogs+ or any of our social media platforms for free on gameday. Hosted by A.J....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scorebook Live

Bentonville offers challenging opener for Conway

By Jeff Halpern  Football fans looking for an early-season matchup between two of the best teams iArkansas’ top classification should head to John McConnell Stadium in Conway Friday night.  The No. 2 Wampus Cats will be making their season debut against the No. 6 Bentonville Tigers (1-0), ...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

What Parents Think of Arkansas Schools

A new survey administered by the Office of Education Policy at the University of Arkansas asked parents questions about schools, teacher salaries and more. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
