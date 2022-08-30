Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess transfers to Benton; 2024 5-star recruit to UOV to UA this weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2025 Arkansas offer Terrion Burgess has relocated to central Arkansas and will play his sophomore high school season in 2022-23 at Benton, according to sources. Burgess (6-8 wing) — he played his freshman campaign in ’21-22 at Marion — was the first player from the...
No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati Game Day HQ
After a long offseason, game day has arrived for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Here is all the important game day content and information you need, including preview stories, depth charts, how to watch/listen and more. All content below is free unless noted as VIP in bold.
‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati
No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs’ veteran, energetic enforcer Kamani Johnson looks to expand role
LITTLE ROCK — Head Hog Eric Musselman wasted no time bolstering his frontline by dipping into the transfer portal at the conclusion of his Arkansas basketball program’s second consecutive NCAA tournament Elite Eight run as he snatched up four long, tall, and athletic big men in the span of a week bridging the end of April to the first few days of May.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe
Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
Hogs' Mythical National Title About as Realistic as UCF
Razorbacks have claimed for nearly six decades a national title for trophy at Alabama.
bestofarkansassports.com
Let the Gamemanship Begin: Apparent Smoke Screens Surround Arkansas vs Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE — Whether it’s just a smokescreen or actually part of Saturday’s game plan remains to be seen, but Malik Hornsby was spotted getting work at wide receiver again Tuesday afternoon. Granted, the media has been limited to watching only about 20 minutes of each practice, but...
Hog Fans Need to Cool Down Hype
Time to let facts get in the way of what hearts want so desperately
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Introducing The Hogs+ Halftime Show
Game days just got a whole lot better. The Hogs+ Halftime Show is a new, interactive, live show streaming on Hogs+ at halftime of every Arkansas football game this season. Fans can watch it on Hogs+ or any of our social media platforms for free on gameday. Hosted by A.J....
Bentonville offers challenging opener for Conway
By Jeff Halpern Football fans looking for an early-season matchup between two of the best teams iArkansas’ top classification should head to John McConnell Stadium in Conway Friday night. The No. 2 Wampus Cats will be making their season debut against the No. 6 Bentonville Tigers (1-0), ...
Finalists announced for University of Arkansas chancellor
The University of Arkansas announced it has narrowed its search for a new chancellor on September 2.
Fayetteville Traverse Trail Open on Campus | University of Arkansas
The newest additions to the Fayetteville Traverse trail at the University of Arkansas are now open. This natural-surface trail is for walkers, runners as well as bicycle riders, and adaptive cyclists of all skill levels. The Fayetteville Traverse natural trail loop is a one-of-a-kind amenity for U of A students,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month
A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
kuaf.com
What Parents Think of Arkansas Schools
A new survey administered by the Office of Education Policy at the University of Arkansas asked parents questions about schools, teacher salaries and more. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit now open in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is now open in Fayetteville at 105 N. Mill Ave. The new facility is open 24/7 to assist people in a mental health crisis and offer treatment to them in an effort to provide an alternative to hospitals or jails.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas turfgrass scientists test more wetting agents to control ‘localized dry spot’
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many golf course managers in Arkansas have putting greens that suffer from a problem called “localized dry spot,” patches of dying or dead grass. Turfgrass scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are narrowing in on how best to deal with it. Their work...
talkbusiness.net
Hutchinson announces additional speakers for Bentonville political event in October
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson disclosed new details Wednesday (Aug. 31) for a political event he will host this fall in Bentonville. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Downtown Bentonville’s First Friday canceled
Downtown Bentonville's First Friday has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City announced.
247Sports
