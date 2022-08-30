White Sox manager Tony LaRussa out versus Kansas City Tuesday, undergoing medical tests, team says

Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa will not manage Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, according to a release from the team.

LaRussa will miss the game at the direction of his doctors and is scheduled to undergo further medical tests Wednesday.

Bench coach Miguel Cario will manage the game in his absence.

The White Sox said they hope to provide additional updates on LaRussa prior to Wednesday night's game.

Chicago has a 30-34 record in home games and a 63-65 record overall. The White Sox have gone 19-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City has a 20-40 record on the road and a 52-77 record overall. The Royals are 38-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Royals are up 9-7 in the season series.

Chicago currently sits third in the AL Central division. The first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.