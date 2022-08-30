ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox manager Tony LaRussa out versus Kansas City Tuesday, undergoing medical tests, team says

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URZ5p_0hbianII00 Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa will not manage Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, according to a release from the team.

LaRussa will miss the game at the direction of his doctors and is scheduled to undergo further medical tests Wednesday.

Bench coach Miguel Cario will manage the game in his absence.

The White Sox said they hope to provide additional updates on LaRussa prior to Wednesday night's game.

Chicago has a 30-34 record in home games and a 63-65 record overall. The White Sox have gone 19-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City has a 20-40 record on the road and a 52-77 record overall. The Royals are 38-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Royals are up 9-7 in the season series.

Chicago currently sits third in the AL Central division. The first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.

WLS contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue

Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue, and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely. Chicago […] The post Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
FanNation Fastball

Baltimore Orioles Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Contract

The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday morning that they have signed free agent first baseman and designated hitter Jesus Aguilar to a minor league deal. He will join the Orioles in Cleveland Wednesday for their series against the Guardians, as a member of the club's Taxi Squad. Aguilar, 32, was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins last week, and after passing through waivers, became a free agent free to sign with any team.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#Medical Tests#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox#Al Central
FanSided

Reds great Joey Votto honors Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of final Cincinnati matchup

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto honored St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina prior to their series finale on Aug. 31. On Aug. 31, the St. Louis Cardinals played in Cincinnati for the final time this season, as they completed their three-game series against the Reds. This meant it was the final time that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would play as members of the opposing team against the Reds, as both are going to retire at the end of this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy