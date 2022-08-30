ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

Racing News

North Wilkesboro Results: August 31, 2022 (CARS Tour)

Dale Earnhardt Jr makes his return to Late Model racing. Tonight, the CARS Tour unloads on the 5/8-mile of North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr makes his return to the Late Model Stock division as the grandstands are completely sold out. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. North...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WNCT

Be Like Mike: NASCAR’s Wallace switching numbers like Jordan

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did. Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The team announced the move Wednesday. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

How Much Would It Cost To Buy 140 Acres Of Land Next To Pilot Mountain (Surry County Real Estate) – Mike Swanson

Surry County, North Carolina is one of the most tranquil places in the United States. It’s a country side scenic wonder with views of some of the best parks of North Carolina. This real estate listing is for 140 acres of land with a home right near Pilot Mountain and just minutes away from the big city of Winston-Salem. We do a quick tour in this video and take a look at the price too.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him

The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
MORGANTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
NEWTON, NC
fox46.com

I-77 South reopens after crash near Exit 30 over Lake Norman: NCDOT

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delays were reported Thursday morning following a crash on Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 30 over Lake Norman, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on I-77 near Griffith Street in Davidson. NCDOT reported the crash was just prior to Griffith...
DAVIDSON, NC
FOX8 News

Downed power line closes I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A downed power line brought traffic to a screeching halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 10:42 a.m. The closure is at Mile Marker 103, near Exit 103 for Randolph Street. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 29

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 19-25: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 98 Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 16627 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 96.5. The Lost Cajun,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

AFC Urgent Care will host grand opening in Statesville Sept. 8

AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be hosting a grand opening celebration Sept. 8 from 2-6 p.m. AFC Urgent Care will be providing food, entertainment and prizes including $5 gas cards for the first 200 visitors (one per family) and a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants. The doors will...
STATESVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

A-to-Z Fan Guide for 2022 Game Days at Kidd Brewer Stadium

App State Athletics is excited to welcome fans, friends, opponents and visitors to Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2022. We aim to make your experience at The Rock an enjoyable one. This A-to-Z Fan Guide is designed to assist you in your preparation for attending our beautiful stadium and cheering on the nationally recognized Mountaineers. Arrive early, stay late, be loud and be respectful.
BOONE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

