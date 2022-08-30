Read full article on original website
WITN
North Wilkesboro Speedway roars back to life with sold-out crowd, Dale Jr., exciting racing
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The years-long effort to bring racing back to the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway paid off big on Wednesday night. Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought innumerable fanfare and excitement to a sold-out speedway, but the spotlight shined brightest on one of Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports drivers. Carson...
North Wilkesboro Results: August 31, 2022 (CARS Tour)
Dale Earnhardt Jr makes his return to Late Model racing. Tonight, the CARS Tour unloads on the 5/8-mile of North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr makes his return to the Late Model Stock division as the grandstands are completely sold out. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. North...
Be Like Mike: NASCAR’s Wallace switching numbers like Jordan
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did. Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The team announced the move Wednesday. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously […]
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
wallstreetwindow.com
How Much Would It Cost To Buy 140 Acres Of Land Next To Pilot Mountain (Surry County Real Estate) – Mike Swanson
Surry County, North Carolina is one of the most tranquil places in the United States. It’s a country side scenic wonder with views of some of the best parks of North Carolina. This real estate listing is for 140 acres of land with a home right near Pilot Mountain and just minutes away from the big city of Winston-Salem. We do a quick tour in this video and take a look at the price too.
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at Hickory bar and grill
Filming for the reality show "Bar Rescue" is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record.
focusnewspaper.com
A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him
The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
fox46.com
I-77 South reopens after crash near Exit 30 over Lake Norman: NCDOT
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delays were reported Thursday morning following a crash on Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 30 over Lake Norman, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on I-77 near Griffith Street in Davidson. NCDOT reported the crash was just prior to Griffith...
WXII 12
Wife says Wilkes County pastor she was told was dead, is still alive
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor emulated the story of his religion this week when his death certificate was supposedly redacted three days after he was declared dead. "I just wanted to give a quick unexpected update here," Megan Marlow began on a Facebook live, Wednesday evening.
Downed power line closes I-85 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A downed power line brought traffic to a screeching halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 10:42 a.m. The closure is at Mile Marker 103, near Exit 103 for Randolph Street. […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 29
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 19-25: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 98 Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 16627 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 96.5. The Lost Cajun,...
Nearly 70 counties in North Carolina will get new access to high-speed internet
MEBANE, N.C. — Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in North Carolina will be getting access to high-speed internet. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Wednesday. Nearly 70 counties in our state, including Guilford, Forsyth, and Alamance will get new access to high-speed internet. The investment...
Statesville Record & Landmark
AFC Urgent Care will host grand opening in Statesville Sept. 8
AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be hosting a grand opening celebration Sept. 8 from 2-6 p.m. AFC Urgent Care will be providing food, entertainment and prizes including $5 gas cards for the first 200 visitors (one per family) and a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants. The doors will...
wataugaonline.com
A-to-Z Fan Guide for 2022 Game Days at Kidd Brewer Stadium
App State Athletics is excited to welcome fans, friends, opponents and visitors to Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2022. We aim to make your experience at The Rock an enjoyable one. This A-to-Z Fan Guide is designed to assist you in your preparation for attending our beautiful stadium and cheering on the nationally recognized Mountaineers. Arrive early, stay late, be loud and be respectful.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
Birkdale Village restaurant closes for $800K renovation, expansion
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — eeZ Fusion & Sushi closed its doors at Birkdale Village over the weekend as part of an ongoing renovation and expansion. The restaurant plans to invest $800,000 into upgrades to create a sleeker and more modern look, says Alan Springate, owner. eeZ has been a fixture...
