Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Combating student homelessness in Sumner County
Investigation underway after fire at Ramsey Solutions …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Search continues for missing Tennessee man in Alaska. When will fall foliage peak in Tennessee?. VIDEO: Tennessee burglary suspect caught on camera. Tennessee vet...
WKRN
When will fall foliage peak in Tennessee?
We are still in the warm and humid days of summer With the Fall Equinox on the way, the leaves will start to change colors soon. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County.
WKRN
Search continues for missing Tennessee man in Alaska
Steve Keel, 61, was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska. The avid outdoorsman and Dover resident was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend.
WKRN
Tennessee vet seeing influx of dogs with with respiratory symptoms
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Shift to remote work in Middle TN
Report: Businesses are leasing smaller office spaces in Nashville.
WKRN
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville. Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend …. Nashville, TN serial robbery...
WKRN
Nashville, TN serial robbery suspect identified
Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing multiple banks and businesses across Nashville.
WKRN
Finding unclaimed property
The State of Tennessee has $1.2 billion in unclaimed property. MNPS teacher accused of injuring student with dry …
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake. Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning …. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. Body of missing Sumner County man identified. 16-year-old charged in 13-year-old’s death in Antioch. Baby found safe...
WKRN
Man accused of assaulting officer arrested
The man who allegedly hit a Millersville officer in the leg with his car during a traffic stop has been arrested. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County. Family and friends remember gun...
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Nate the Great!
Meet 1-year-old Dachshund mix and the goodest good boy, Nate! Nate is a super happy pup who is very gentle. He loves going on walks with his human(s) and hanging out with other dogs. And as you can see, he loves to smile!. He also loves car rides, playing with...
WKRN
Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders
The man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting out of Gallatin has surrendered to police. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend …. Nashville,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Accused serial burglar caught in South Nashville
A wanted felon who has been accused of burglarizing a number of places in a South Nashville neighborhood has been arrested. The incident caught on camera and shared only on News 2.
WKRN
Man arrested for allegedly killing Smyrna gas station clerk during robbery
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Smyrna gas station clerk Tuesday. Man arrested for allegedly killing Smyrna gas station …. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend...
WKRN
Cheatham County sheriff retires
Sheriff Mike Breedlove worked in law enforcement for over 40 years. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. 16-year-old charged in 13-year-old’s death in Antioch. Baby found safe after police chase. Family wants justice for JJ. Woman found dead inside Madison apartment. Newsmaker: Salty Dog Festival returns. Red Cross...
WKRN
Body of missing Sumner County man identified
The Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body of Joshua Herrington, who had gone missing from Gallatin in July. Search crews found his remains last week near a creek off of Old Highway 109.
WKRN
County considering to shut down main Highway for repairs
Smith County considering repairing areas of Hwy. 70. But, that means closing down the main drag, which neighbors are concerned about how it will impact their day-to-day living.
Comments / 0