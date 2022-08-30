Nonprofits looking for volunteers at affordable housing event in Tempe

Wondering how to help those struggling with spiking rents, evictions or homelessness during Arizona's affordable housing crisis?

Nearly 30 housing-focused nonprofits will be signing up volunteers as part of "Arizona Storytellers Presents: Finding Home," a special housing-themed storytelling event Wednesday in Tempe.

The show will include authentic, first-person tales told by those on the frontlines of the crisis. Additionally, senior Republic real estate reporter Catherine Reagor will lead a solution-seeking conversation. Key findings from a Maricopa County housing study by Arizona State University's Morrison Institute of Public Policy will be presented.

Before and after the show at Tempe Center for the Arts, the participating nonprofits will offer an opportunity to learn more about volunteer opportunities and other ways to engage in relief efforts. The nonprofits will be stationed through the arts center lobby.

A limited number of free tickets are still available for the "Finding Home" show through the arts center's box office.

The volunteer recruitment and nonprofit fair is free, as well.

The event is the second in a series that examines affordable housing through first-person experiences of local residents. The first was in Yuma in the spring; a second will be in Flagstaff on Sept. 28.

'We do not have enough': Event looks at scarcity of affordable housing in Yuma area

This week's event is sponsored by The Republic/azcentral.com, Arizona Community Foundation, ASU's Morrison Institute, the city of Tempe and KJZZ, Phoenix's NPR affiliate.

Coverage of housing insecurity on azcentral.com and in The Republic is supported by a grant from the Community Foundation. The Morrison Institute receives Community Foundation support for its research into housing issues in seven Arizona counties.

At "Finding Home," the theme will be interpreted in different ways by tellers based on their experiences. Storytellers include:

James Lawrence, whose family achieved housing through Native American Connections.

Christy Moore, founder and owner of Phoenix's Social Spin Laundromat.

Richard Southee, program manager at Central Arizona Shelter Services.

Others who will be part of the evening include Joan Serviss, executive director of Arizona Housing Coalition; Rashad Shabazz, ASU associate professor; and Sarah Shambrook of Dominium, builder of affordable housing. The Community Foundation's Kim Covington hosts.

This year, Republic-sponsored Arizona Storytellers shows occur every other month at the Tempe arts center. More than 400 people attended an Aug. 10 Vacations & Adventures-themed show. Besides this week's special housing event, upcoming shows will be Oct. 12 (Food & Family) and Dec. 14 (Holidays). More details can be found at storytellersproject.com.

Since Arizona Storytellers events began 11 years ago, more than 1,000 Arizonans have had the opportunity to tell authentic, first-person stories on stages in Phoenix, Tucson, Grand Canyon National Park and Yuma. Storytellers are coached in partnership with South Mountain Community College's Storytelling Institute. The storytelling franchise has also been exported to Austin, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; Nashville, Tennessee, and 11 other cities in the USA TODAY Network.

Arizona Storytellers Presents: Finding Home

What it is: An evening of storytelling, conversation and community-building around housing challenges in Greater Phoenix. The second of three similar events in Arizona this year.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 31. Nonprofit volunteer fair, 6-7 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tickets: Free, but limited. Available at the Tempe Center for the Arts box office, tempecenterforthearts.com.

Questions: Stacy Sullivan, ssullivan@azcentral.com, 602-444-8749.