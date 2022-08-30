Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/03/22
We had an upper level low swing across the area Friday. In the wake of that rain some patchy fog lingers into early Saturday. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Look for a high 86 tomorrow with sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Low temperatures will be very comfortable with most of us falling into the mid 60s.
KOCO
Oklahoma: The rain has returned!
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the newest rain totals across the state for the last 2 weeks. Oklahoma went through a very dry summer where the drought expanded across the entire state. But, in the recent weeks, the rain has finally returned!. Rain totals are now over 3" for much...
KOCO
Rains improve drought for some parts of Oklahoma, but not for all
OKLAHOMA CITY — After storms downed power lines and caused flooding concerns earlier this week, many were hopeful that rainfall could improve dry conditions. This has been true for some. But others remain stagnant in dry conditions. “Last week, we had some really heavy rains, but they were extremely...
KFOR
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
5newsonline.com
Scattered storms moving from Oklahoma into Arkansas | RADAR
Pockets of heavy rain and lightning have developed and are moving from Oklahoma into Arkansas. This is what it looks like outside. (no sound)
KOCO
RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
blackchronicle.com
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
KOCO
Troopers remind Oklahomans to go boating safely this Labor Day weekend
NORMAN, Okla. — Thousands will head to the lake after work Friday. Labor Day weekend is here! But before you rush to the dock, state troopers remind boaters to put safety first. “Folks love us out here, and then sometimes the ones we have to take to jail ain’t...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol on the lookout for impaired drivers Labor Day Weekend
Each year, hundreds of Oklahoma moms, dads, children and grandparents die because someone chose to get behind the wheel impaired.
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
Free hunting days coming to Oklahoma this weekend
Hunters across Oklahoma will be turning out for the state's Free Hunting Days, but game wardens warn that they will be on duty.
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
KFOR
Hot and Muggy Today, Storms Move In This Evening
After some morning showers, we will see hot and muggy weather in the forecast today. I’m tracking partly cloudy skies and breezy winds with southerly gusts over 30 mph today. Highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with some 100’s across the state. Around 4-5pm we...
2022 Oklahoma Wildlife Expo Canceled
September is the traditional hunting season kickoff in Oklahoma. Dove season started today, and while deer, elk, bear, quail, turkey, etc... all get their seasons with a go-ahead between now and mid-January, the ODWC won't have their annual wildlife expo event for the third year in a row. Obviously, it...
What happens to Oklahoma’s portion of $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot if winning ticket goes unclaimed
The Mega Millions ticket worth $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois over month ago, but that ticket remains unclaimed. If it stays unclaimed, what happens to that prize money, and does Oklahoma receive any of it?
Oklahoma car title paper shortage continues
The Oklahoma Tax Commission reports that unexpected supply chain delays continue to hold up shipments of title paper, with many Oklahomans having to wait to eight to 12 weeks to get their car title.
KOCO
Oklahomans see largest increase in nation for electric bills, new report shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A government agency says Oklahomans saw one of the largest increases in the nation when it comes to electricity bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that Oklahoma had one of the most affordable electricity in the nation last year. Now, Oklahomans are paying a whole lot more.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
