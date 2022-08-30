ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/03/22

We had an upper level low swing across the area Friday. In the wake of that rain some patchy fog lingers into early Saturday. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Look for a high 86 tomorrow with sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Low temperatures will be very comfortable with most of us falling into the mid 60s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma: The rain has returned!

Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the newest rain totals across the state for the last 2 weeks. Oklahoma went through a very dry summer where the drought expanded across the entire state. But, in the recent weeks, the rain has finally returned!. Rain totals are now over 3" for much...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Rains improve drought for some parts of Oklahoma, but not for all

OKLAHOMA CITY — After storms downed power lines and caused flooding concerns earlier this week, many were hopeful that rainfall could improve dry conditions. This has been true for some. But others remain stagnant in dry conditions. “Last week, we had some really heavy rains, but they were extremely...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Weather
Environment
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Hot and Muggy Today, Storms Move In This Evening

After some morning showers, we will see hot and muggy weather in the forecast today. I’m tracking partly cloudy skies and breezy winds with southerly gusts over 30 mph today. Highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with some 100’s across the state. Around 4-5pm we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

2022 Oklahoma Wildlife Expo Canceled

September is the traditional hunting season kickoff in Oklahoma. Dove season started today, and while deer, elk, bear, quail, turkey, etc... all get their seasons with a go-ahead between now and mid-January, the ODWC won't have their annual wildlife expo event for the third year in a row. Obviously, it...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE

