An Introduction to Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy
Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) utilizes ketamine to help patients struggling to find relief from mental health symptoms. Research has explored the potential of psychedelics in psychotherapy for several decades. Ketamine's dissociative and pain-managing processes help individuals safely explore painful emotions and memories. Talk therapy has been an excellent–sometimes life-saving–process for many...
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
What Are Grounding Techniques?
Sometimes life throws you a curveball and you find yourself overwhelmed. Maybe you experienced a loss. Perhaps you find yourself pondering the meaning of life. Or maybe the current state of world affairs makes you feel lost. Whenever you find yourself feeling anxious or stressed, you can use grounding techniques to reconnect with yourself and the present moment. This research-based strategy may be helpful for anxiety, panic attacks, flashbacks, or even dissociation.
Can the Diagnosis of ADHD Be Helpful to Parents?
ADHD behaviors may be misinterpreted as indifference, laziness, or even willful defiance, leaving parents confused and frustrated. Children with ADHD are often subjected to stigma and harsh reactions from teachers and parents. The minds of children with ADHD can show great potential when tuned to their own unique and passionate...
The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing
Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
So, You're Looking to Change? Here Are the Five Pathways
Growth is a key purpose of life. As we seek improvement throughout our lives, we can consider the five pathways of growth as an organizing framework. Try different pathways—and different strategies within each pathway—to find what works for you. As a psychologist, I have to be a believer...
How to Have a Balanced and Stress-Resistant Life
Some things, like wanting to be liked by everyone, are near guarantees of stress and unhappiness. Other factors are highly associated with health and happiness. Like a tripod that is a very strong and stable structure, these are three "legs" that can keep people solidly anchored to a stable life.
7 Steps To Getting Rich and Staying Rich
Some say money can buy happiness; others vehemently disagree. Still others say there's more to being "rich" than dollars and cents. What there is no denying, however, is that money can relieve the...
Addressing Your Apathy at Work
Addressing apathy at work is important to your well-being. First check that your apathy isn't a sign of burnout or depression, and then try to pinpoint its source. Try to get out of apathy with passion projects, redesigning your work, and making friends at work. While trying to fight your...
Hypnosis With and Without Imagery
A significant number of individuals report that they cannot imagine well in their “mind’s eye.”. The type of suggestion used in hypnosis should vary depending on an individual patient’s facility with use of imagery. Imagery typically is used as part of clinical hypnosis, but effective hypnosis therapy...
Raising Resilient Communities Through Restorative Practices
Adverse Childhood Experiences are the the gateway to dysfunctional behavior. Preventive programs that focus on reducing Adverse Child Experiences are the most effective form of treatment. A resilient community is one that focuses on the prevention of harm and creates opportunities for those to repair the harm they have caused.
Develop Whole-Person Identity for Emotional Growth
The colloquial use of “identity” differs from the psychological, closer to “identify with,” meaning “the same as” or “closely associated with.”. Identifying with certain aspects of the self and not others may produce anxiety, often followed by rigidity and intolerance. Identifying with serves...
Processing Anger with Three Steps: 5–3–2
Anxiety is an unpleasant sensation generated by your body's physiological response to real or perceived danger. It compels you to take action to resolve the threat and live another day. If you cannot escape or solve the threat, your body's stress response intensifies and you become angry. Anger is irrational,...
How the Mind-Body Connection Works
Brain research shows that there is a complex interplay between mind and body. Our brain's mapping of where we are in space is deeply connected to our thinking on topics and in ways that don’t seem aligned. If you make your brain work harder, continually updating where it is...
Dream Incubation: Solving Problems in Your Sleep
What if we could direct our dreams? What if we could ask our dreams for solutions to our most pressing problems and receive important answers while we sleep? What if we could deliberately seed our unconscious mind to evoke helpful dreams?. This is the territory of dream incubation, a practice...
How to Take Charge When Life’s Uncertainties Get to You
Life can often be unpredictable, leaving you full of uncertainty and anxiety about how to move forward. New research on proactive coping shows the value of getting ahead of the game in planning for life's vagaries. The old-fashioned advice to plan ahead can be your best way to prepare for...
You're Nervous About Public Speaking
Every presenter and public speaker has moments of stress or nervousness. When nervous, we aim to reduce our fear, instead of improving our speaking effectiveness. Lower stress feels better, but it's not the same thing as performing better. Research can help you focus on what matters more. Studies from around...
Transform Labor Day Into a Leisure Day
A recent study associated leisure activity with reduced incidence of mental health disorders later in life. Leisure increases people’s sense of control, clears the mind of work-related stress, and leads to stronger relationships and more friendships. One study demonstrated that believing leisure is a waste of time may sabotage...
Why You Want to Be Perceived as a Charismatic Leader
Charismatic leadership is associated with employee commitment. Some simple strategies can help you be perceived as a charismatic leader. Are charismatic leaders born? Can this type of leadership be learned? A review of the research suggests ways you can teach yourself to be a more charismatic leader. Charismatic leadership is...
Caveman Brain Versus Explorer Brain
The brain is split between archaic structures (amygdala) and more subtle areas devoted to memory (hippocampus). This divide can be harmful to our daily lives today. The amygdala and related fight-or-flight structures were helpful to face threats in our ancient past but are less relevant to modern society. Earlier posts...
