Sunday’s showdown in Caesars Superdome between Florida State and LSU will be nationally televised and in an exclusive window. FSU head football coach Mike Norvell is embracing the high stakes but thinks the singular game will only show where the team is currently and not act as a harbinger of the season. “I want the world to see what I coach,” said Norvell.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO