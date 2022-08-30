Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deion Sanders helped move the Jackson State football team out of town amid the city's clean water crisis
With Jackson, Mississippi experiencing a clean water shortage, Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football team relocated.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job
Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama
Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs
Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas, Oklahoma SEC moves could get big twist amid Big 12 TV deal negotiations
Big 12 football powers Texas and Oklahoma could be packing their bags sooner for their SEC move. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced plans to enter into early negotiations with Fox and ESPN for a new TV deal. As a direct consequence of such discussions, the Longhorns and the Sooners are discussing leaving for the SEC earlier than they had initially planned. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported the details.
College Gameday split on LSU-FSU matchup
LSU fans don't have to sweat much on this college football Saturday. The Tigers don't have to play until Sunday, giving ample time to get in final predictions and discussion about the opening game in the Superdome against Florida State. However, most of the rest of the college football world...
Not quite their heyday, but LSU vs. FSU still intriguing Sunday
Expectations aren’t as high for Florida State or LSU this season compared to what they generally have been, but Sunday
Week 1 College Football Predictions: USC vs. Rice
The USC Trojans take on the Rice Owls at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season
Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
NFL・
ESPN
Sources: Florida A&M football team down to eight ineligible players
Florida A&M's football team is at eight ineligible players for the game Sunday against Jackson State, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, down from 26 in last week's loss to North Carolina. Star edge rusher and 2023 NFL prospect Isaiah Land will be eligible, along with starting right tackle Cam Colvin,...
Hattiesburg, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Resurrection Catholic High School football team will have a game with North Forrest High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Resurrection Catholic High SchoolNorth Forrest High School.
Warchant TV: Mike Norvell post practice Thursday, FSU-LSU Week
Sunday’s showdown in Caesars Superdome between Florida State and LSU will be nationally televised and in an exclusive window. FSU head football coach Mike Norvell is embracing the high stakes but thinks the singular game will only show where the team is currently and not act as a harbinger of the season. “I want the world to see what I coach,” said Norvell.
Comments / 0