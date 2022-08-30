ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job

Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs

Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
ClutchPoints

Texas, Oklahoma SEC moves could get big twist amid Big 12 TV deal negotiations

Big 12 football powers Texas and Oklahoma could be packing their bags sooner for their SEC move. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced plans to enter into early negotiations with Fox and ESPN for a new TV deal. As a direct consequence of such discussions, the Longhorns and the Sooners are discussing leaving for the SEC earlier than they had initially planned. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported the details.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

College Gameday split on LSU-FSU matchup

LSU fans don't have to sweat much on this college football Saturday. The Tigers don't have to play until Sunday, giving ample time to get in final predictions and discussion about the opening game in the Superdome against Florida State. However, most of the rest of the college football world...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Simmons
Person
Larry Robinson
On3.com

Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season

Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
NFL
ESPN

Sources: Florida A&M football team down to eight ineligible players

Florida A&M's football team is at eight ineligible players for the game Sunday against Jackson State, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, down from 26 in last week's loss to North Carolina. Star edge rusher and 2023 NFL prospect Isaiah Land will be eligible, along with starting right tackle Cam Colvin,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Warchant TV: Mike Norvell post practice Thursday, FSU-LSU Week

Sunday’s showdown in Caesars Superdome between Florida State and LSU will be nationally televised and in an exclusive window. FSU head football coach Mike Norvell is embracing the high stakes but thinks the singular game will only show where the team is currently and not act as a harbinger of the season. “I want the world to see what I coach,” said Norvell.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy