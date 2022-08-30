ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

The Independent

Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
LA PORTE, TX
Black Enterprise

88-Year-Old Woman Survives Shooting By Playing Dead

An elderly woman is in the hospital recovering from wounds she suffered after being hit with several bullets by a gunman. In the deadly shooting that killed one person and injured three others, she survived the incident by playing dead. According to WISN 12 News, Carrie Barnhill, an 88-year-old woman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Outsider.com

Elk Tries to Bulldoze Park Ranger’s Vehicle With Full-Speed Charge: VIDEO

We’ve officially entered the elk rutting season in Yellowstone National Park and while it’s usually park rangers rescuing ridiculously bold tourists from charging animals, sometimes, even the National Park Service’s best are unable to avoid an angry bull. The video below shows just one of those instances as a passing park ranger’s vehicle meets the might of one bull elk’s massive antlers. Check it out.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Utah Flash Floods Create Powerful Red Rock Waterfalls in Moab: VIDEO

The outdoors of the American Southwest has been hit hard with rainfall lately. It even caused Utah to go through flash floods in the beautiful red rocks of Moab. Floods aren’t uncommon in the Southwest. Dry and arid places typically go through seasons where they get most of their rainfall all at once. However, even with that in mind, there has been record rainfall in multiple states.
MOAB, UT
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

