Three Deaths Follow Violent Storms and Flash Floods in Midwest and Southern States
Three deaths, including two children in Arkansas and Michigan, as well as a woman in Ohio, were attributed to violent storms that brought heavy rains, damaging winds, and flash floods to parts of the US Southern region and the Midwest. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and homes in Michigan and...
Man Killed in Walmart Lot Over 'Driving and Parking': Police
The shooting on Saturday at a Houston location follows several other shootings at various Walmart stores in recent months.
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador
A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
88-Year-Old Woman Survives Shooting By Playing Dead
An elderly woman is in the hospital recovering from wounds she suffered after being hit with several bullets by a gunman. In the deadly shooting that killed one person and injured three others, she survived the incident by playing dead. According to WISN 12 News, Carrie Barnhill, an 88-year-old woman...
Park Rangers Locate Injured Man, Body of Missing Hiker in Adirondacks
Since Friday, August 23, park rangers and police officers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have been searching for a man that went missing in the Adirondacks. After relentless searching, crews finally recovered the man’s body as well as another hiker who was injured in a separate incident.
Elk Tries to Bulldoze Park Ranger’s Vehicle With Full-Speed Charge: VIDEO
We’ve officially entered the elk rutting season in Yellowstone National Park and while it’s usually park rangers rescuing ridiculously bold tourists from charging animals, sometimes, even the National Park Service’s best are unable to avoid an angry bull. The video below shows just one of those instances as a passing park ranger’s vehicle meets the might of one bull elk’s massive antlers. Check it out.
Holy Tomato! Big Rig Crashes and Sends Thousands of Tomatoes Flying on Interstate
An accident left California drivers in for a tomato-filled nightmare early Monday morning.
Man Dies in Plane Crash During Memorial Flight to Scatter Father’s Ashes
As a family mourned the passing of their father recently, the situation turned even more tragic this past weekend. The man’s grieving son died in a plane crash along with the pilot while scattering his father’s ashes during the memorial flight. On Sunday, 61-year-old pilot Douglas A. Johnson...
Pilot lands plane after threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart – report
Pilot is in police custody, report says, and allegedly stolen plane appears to be ‘in one piece’
King Air Plane Down, Pilot In Custody After Threatening Walmart
Via Twitter ScreencapState and federal law enforcement monitored the King Air C90 as it makes low circles over the state's northern pine forests.
WATCH: Heat-Stroked Hiker Secured in Daring Helicopter Rescue in Big Cypress Preserve
Last week, rescue workers in a helicopter airlifted a hiker in Florida after he suffered a heat stroke. Footage from the daring rescue was captured by a camera within the helicopter, and you can see the rescue as it unfolds in the clip below. The hiker and his friend went...
Utah Flash Floods Create Powerful Red Rock Waterfalls in Moab: VIDEO
The outdoors of the American Southwest has been hit hard with rainfall lately. It even caused Utah to go through flash floods in the beautiful red rocks of Moab. Floods aren’t uncommon in the Southwest. Dry and arid places typically go through seasons where they get most of their rainfall all at once. However, even with that in mind, there has been record rainfall in multiple states.
