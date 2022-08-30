ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured by Vehicle in SeaTac

 3 days ago

SeaTac, WA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Monday night, Aug. 29, in the 18600 block of International Boulevard in the city of SeaTac.

Steve Hickey / KNN

Calls to 911 were received at approximately 11:00 p.m. regarding a vehicle vs pedestrian incident. Puget Sound firefighters, SeaTac and Burien Police officers, along with the sheriff’s department arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian in serious condition. The unidentified pedestrian was then transported by Medic One to Harborview Medical Center.

The vehicle involved in the collision was seen with a severely damaged windshield. The driver remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident. There was no crosswalk nearby.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

