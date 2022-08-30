ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Hundreds of kids 'PAL' around at Sheriff's Office's summer camps

The Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) welcomed over 700 people, mostly kids, to events during the summer of 2022. “The Flagler Sheriff’s PAL does terrific work in giving our youth positive ways to interact with law enforcement,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I thank our PAL staff, school resource deputies and community partners for organizing all these events and making each one a success.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Sheriff's Office plans extra patrols for Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend usually results in extra traffic, boating and beach activities during the last federal holiday of the summer, so the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be out in force to ensure public safety during the long holiday weekend. FCSO deputies and our law enforcement partners are participating...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Fugitive Arrested After Standoff in Town Center Apartment

PALM COAST, Fla. - 33 year-old Leroy Sampson Jr. was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday following a standoff from his third-floor apartment. He was identified by the FCSO as having arrest warrants in both Flagler and Volusia counties. Sampson's warrants were for probation violations for felony...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
COPS CORNER: Spiderman would not approve

7:03 p.m. 200 block of Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast. Shoplifting. A man walked into a department store, took a bunch of clothing items and some electronics, and walked out without paying. One of the shirts he stole was a Spiderman T-shirt — which he was wearing when deputies, called...
PALM COAST, FL
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
ORANGE PARK, FL
FIND provides grant to Palm Coast for 15th Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup

The Florida Inland Navigation District has given the city of Palm Coast a $5,000 grant for Palm Coast’s 15th Annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup, which will take place on Sept. 10. FIND has sponsored the event for all 15 years. Event volunteers remove trash in their developments and along city...
PALM COAST, FL
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Educational support professionals union seeks donations for annual Gobble-Gobble event

The Flagler Educational Support Professional Association is seeking donations for its annual Gobble-Gobble event, which provides turkeys and other Thanksgiving foods to educational support staff in need. Monetary donations and Publix gift cards are accepted, according to a FESPA news release. Email Lakisha Ayers-White at [email protected] to donate. The...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)

DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
DELAND, FL

