Hundreds of kids 'PAL' around at Sheriff's Office's summer camps
The Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) welcomed over 700 people, mostly kids, to events during the summer of 2022. “The Flagler Sheriff’s PAL does terrific work in giving our youth positive ways to interact with law enforcement,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I thank our PAL staff, school resource deputies and community partners for organizing all these events and making each one a success.”
Sheriff's Office plans extra patrols for Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend usually results in extra traffic, boating and beach activities during the last federal holiday of the summer, so the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be out in force to ensure public safety during the long holiday weekend. FCSO deputies and our law enforcement partners are participating...
Fugitive Arrested After Standoff in Town Center Apartment
PALM COAST, Fla. - 33 year-old Leroy Sampson Jr. was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday following a standoff from his third-floor apartment. He was identified by the FCSO as having arrest warrants in both Flagler and Volusia counties. Sampson's warrants were for probation violations for felony...
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
COPS CORNER: Spiderman would not approve
7:03 p.m. 200 block of Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast. Shoplifting. A man walked into a department store, took a bunch of clothing items and some electronics, and walked out without paying. One of the shirts he stole was a Spiderman T-shirt — which he was wearing when deputies, called...
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Flagler County girl and mother located, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Both Skyler Morrison, 7, and her mother Ciara Culver, 28, have been located near Jacksonville and are safe, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. Original Story:. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing girl who is believed...
Man killed in shooting at Sunrise Pointe Apartments in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday in a shooting in Port Orange, police said. The fatal shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. at the Sunrise Pointe Apartments along Nantucket Island Drive. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t...
Former hospital could become site for new homes in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former hospital could become the site of new homes in Ormond Beach. The oceanside hospital closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. There is a plan to build 15 homes on the site and to use a lot across the street to build a new hotel.
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
South Daytona man killed in crash along I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old South Daytona man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck was reported at 12 a.m. on I-4 east near Lake Mary Boulevard. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
Deputies: Missing 7-year-old girl out of Daytona Beach found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing 7-year-old from Daytona Beach has been found safe, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the child Wednesday evening. The information pertaining to the missing juvenile has since been removed from this...
Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs. Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August. In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
FIND provides grant to Palm Coast for 15th Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup
The Florida Inland Navigation District has given the city of Palm Coast a $5,000 grant for Palm Coast’s 15th Annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup, which will take place on Sept. 10. FIND has sponsored the event for all 15 years. Event volunteers remove trash in their developments and along city...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
Educational support professionals union seeks donations for annual Gobble-Gobble event
The Flagler Educational Support Professional Association is seeking donations for its annual Gobble-Gobble event, which provides turkeys and other Thanksgiving foods to educational support staff in need. Monetary donations and Publix gift cards are accepted, according to a FESPA news release. Email Lakisha Ayers-White at [email protected] to donate. The...
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
