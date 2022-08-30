Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
Kait 8
City to soon open bid packages on new sewer system
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - The wheels are turning again in one Northeast Arkansas city, trying to get citizens municipal sewer. Residents and businesses in Pleasant Plains will soon have access to a city sewer service. Mayor Kenneth Burns said it’s a priority to get this project before his term...
Kait 8
I-TEAM: Ambulance agencies not required to be on site for sporting events
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s finally time for Friday Night Lights across the Natural State. As kids hit the field, excitement builds for rivalry games and game winnings touchdowns. However, safety and keeping athletes healthy are at the top of most coaches’ minds during this active time. Treatment...
Kait 8
New safety measures following gun scare at school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Mississippi County school implementing new safety feature
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Northeast Arkansas school is adding a new safety feature to its high school campus. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, anyone entering Blytheville High School will have to go through a metal detector to get into the building. Officials with the Blytheville School District said this is to...
Kait 8
ASU System Trustees approve resolution to allow property sale
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System trustees approved a resolution to allow the sale of property in Jonesboro Friday. A news release said the 30 acre property is located between Browns Lane and Race Street. The property is one the Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions Commission has...
Kait 8
Possible solution to late and lost mail in northeast Arkansas
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A mailing center in Craighead County may be undergoing big changes to improve services. According to a document from the United States Postal Service, Jonesboro is listed as one of the sites that may be converted into a Sorting and Delivery Center. In 2012 the mail...
Kait 8
Police investigate shots fired call
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Sept. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Temperatures and humidity are a little higher this morning, but we’re still comfortable. Temperatures may struggle to rise in spots as clouds increase. Storms stay mostly off to the west. The Norfork area...
Kait 8
Marshallese softball tournament attracts hundreds
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over a thousand people from one particular community gathered in Paragould Friday to celebrate culture, family, and softball. The Marshallese community has grown in Paragould, and now they are making their mark by bringing the National Marshallese Softball tournament to the city. Around 22 softball teams...
Kait 8
Record high enrollment at Black River Technical College
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College announced one of the largest enrollment increases in its history. BRTC said it increased by 13.9% during Fall 2022. The college said the numbers are significant due to a decline in enrollment at institutions over the past few years. “I believe that...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back. Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021. Jonesboro...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Mayoral candidate catches sign thief using technology
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Every election year candidates have problems with their signs coming up missing, one Northeast Arkansas candidate found a unique solution. Shelia Walters, a mayoral candidate in Trumann, was fed up with her signs going missing in a certain location. She had to idea to hide Apple...
Kait 8
Changes coming to A-State gameday presentation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since hiring the new Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, Jeff Purinton, Arkansas State University has looked at ways of improving the football gameday experience for fans. Purinton went around to students, alums and players and asked what they could do to enhance the gameday experience, and...
Kait 8
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
Kait 8
WATCH: Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. This week ranges from fairs to college football to even music performances in his inaugural Jam Out segment. Follow Chase Gage on Twitter and on Facebook.
Kait 8
Businesses prepare for new football season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Football games are back, and while fans are excited to watch the Red Wolves light up the scoreboard, businesses in Jonesboro said football season is crucial to their success. The two that see the biggest boom in revenue are the restaurant and hospitality businesses....
Kait 8
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles recovered, 19 arrested in “Operation Ice River”
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies had a busy Monday, as they executed an operation in Independence County where several arrests were made, and several items were recovered. According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 29, deputies executed “Operation Ice River”. In the...
Kait 8
Missing woman found safe
LAWRENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had found the missing woman. Just after 11 a.m., Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said Victoria Norton was found safe in Osceola, Mo. Sgt. Jaime White told us they were looking for Victoria Norton. Norton went missing...
Kait 8
Man arrested following discovery of runaway kid in home
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Osceola police said a runaway kid was being held inside a home. According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers searched a home on the 400-block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid. The search warrant indicated the kid was being held by 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.
Comments / 0