WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Deerfield News
Fatal Crash Pedestrian Dies In Century Village Deerfield Beach Accident
Intersection of Newport Drive and West Drive, Deerfield Beach. Paul Bryan Melson, 63, 10/20/1958, male, Fort Lauderdale. Wladyslawa Poplawska, 78, 11/29/1943, female, 1 Newport A, Deerfield Beach (DECEASED) Description of Incident:. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 78-year-old woman in Deerfield Beach.
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
NBC Miami
Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider
A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
cw34.com
Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
cw34.com
WATCH: Mother attacked and robbed in front of her kids at store
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who violently attacked and robbed a woman in front of her kids at a store in North Lauderdale. The brazen attack happened at a grocery store on West McNabb Road on Aug. 23, at 4:15 p.m. The store's...
NBC Miami
Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea to Find Driver
The brother of a man who died weeks after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale wants justice. "He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that at all," said the victim's brother, William "Billy" Wilson. He identified the victim as Mark Philpart, who died on July 28...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial in Parkland. Based on their investigation, detectives said the man had a disturbing fascination with mass school shootings. The man, Robert Mondragon, is being held without...
Deerfield News
BREAKING NEWS-FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON TENTH STREET DEERFIELD
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a fatal crash located at: 1100 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Broward County Regional...
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
cbs12.com
Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
click orlando
VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
cw34.com
Road rage shooting suspect arrested by West Palm Beach Police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect involved in a road rage shooting has been arrested by West Palm Beach police. Police say 21-year-old Brien Golden will face counts of attempted first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday after an...
Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting
A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting in West Palm Beach that left a victim in critical condition last weekend.
cw34.com
Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
NBC Miami
Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail: BSO
A 19-year-old man didn’t try to hide the gun he wasn’t supposed to have even when Broward Sheriff’s deputies said they answered reports of gunfire in Lauderdale Lakes. Dontavtous Edwin Brice is accused of firing a shot into the ground about 1 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex.
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
cw34.com
3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash
New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
