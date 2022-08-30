ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Crash Pedestrian Dies In Century Village Deerfield Beach Accident

Intersection of Newport Drive and West Drive, Deerfield Beach. Paul Bryan Melson, 63, 10/20/1958, male, Fort Lauderdale. Wladyslawa Poplawska, 78, 11/29/1943, female, 1 Newport A, Deerfield Beach (DECEASED) Description of Incident:. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 78-year-old woman in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider

A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
SUNRISE, FL
cw34.com

Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
NBC Miami

Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea to Find Driver

The brother of a man who died weeks after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale wants justice. "He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that at all," said the victim's brother, William "Billy" Wilson. He identified the victim as Mark Philpart, who died on July 28...
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial in Parkland. Based on their investigation, detectives said the man had a disturbing fascination with mass school shootings. The man, Robert Mondragon, is being held without...
PARKLAND, FL
Deerfield News

BREAKING NEWS-FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON TENTH STREET DEERFIELD

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a fatal crash located at: 1100 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Broward County Regional...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
BOCA RATON, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
cw34.com

Road rage shooting suspect arrested by West Palm Beach Police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect involved in a road rage shooting has been arrested by West Palm Beach police. Police say 21-year-old Brien Golden will face counts of attempted first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday after an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
OAKLAND PARK, FL

