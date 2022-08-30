ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

villages-news.com

Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants

A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
THE VILLAGES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with debit/identification cards from 17 different people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis Lamonte Kiesig, 40, was arrested early yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that two men were looking through the windows of parked cars at the Ridgemar Commons apartment complex. An officer made contact with Kiesig, who reportedly attempted to hide...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting woman with a car at convenience store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mariana Castillo, 29, was arrested early this morning after allegedly intentionally hitting another woman with her car at a Circle K on Archer Road. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she was outside the store awaiting her daughter around 2:00 a.m. when Castillo came out of the store yelling at the victim. Castillo allegedly threw a water bottle at the victim’s car and continued to yell at her. The victim said she approached the front of Castillo’s car, standing between the car and the curb, and then Castillo allegedly put the car in drive and drove her car into the victim, causing her knees to buckle backward.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man arrested for battery, kidnapping near Trenton

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend a man accused of battery and kidnapping a female early Thursday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies arrested Frank Desalvo, 50, following a domestic dispute that started near Fort White around 4 a.m. and ended near Trenton.
TRENTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Victim remembered after deadly shooting in NE Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. They say the shooting took place at Gardenia Garden Apartments located off of NE 8th Avenue around 10:41 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Black male deceased in his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

WCJB

