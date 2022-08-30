Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
villages-news.com
Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants
A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with debit/identification cards from 17 different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis Lamonte Kiesig, 40, was arrested early yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that two men were looking through the windows of parked cars at the Ridgemar Commons apartment complex. An officer made contact with Kiesig, who reportedly attempted to hide...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting woman with a car at convenience store
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mariana Castillo, 29, was arrested early this morning after allegedly intentionally hitting another woman with her car at a Circle K on Archer Road. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she was outside the store awaiting her daughter around 2:00 a.m. when Castillo came out of the store yelling at the victim. Castillo allegedly threw a water bottle at the victim’s car and continued to yell at her. The victim said she approached the front of Castillo’s car, standing between the car and the curb, and then Castillo allegedly put the car in drive and drove her car into the victim, causing her knees to buckle backward.
alachuachronicle.com
High Springs man arrested for stealing from Circle K in Alachua by inflating coupon values
ALACHUA, Fla. – Quintin Xavier Cote, 22, of High Springs, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with petit theft and felony fraud after allegedly entering inflated values for coupons and pocketing the cash while working as a cashier. Cote has worked at the Circle K near I-75 in Alachua...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping near Trenton
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend a man accused of battery and kidnapping a female early Thursday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies arrested Frank Desalvo, 50, following a domestic dispute that started near Fort White around 4 a.m. and ended near Trenton.
Citrus County Chronicle
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
cbs12.com
Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
Independent Florida Alligator
Man arrested in Gainesville sentenced to more than 38 years in federal prison for drug charges
An Ocala man who initially was arrested in Gainesville was sentenced to more than 38 years in a federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Jonathan Thomas, 33, was convicted in April by a federal grand jury of conspiring to possess with...
WCJB
Victim remembered after deadly shooting in NE Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. They say the shooting took place at Gardenia Garden Apartments located off of NE 8th Avenue around 10:41 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Black male deceased in his...
click orlando
Man accused in Mount Dora shootout with law enforcement now faces murder charge in father’s death
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase and shootout in Mount Dora is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his father, who is believed to have been killed in Volusia County before his body was found near an Orange County lake, according to the sheriff’s office.
WCJB
Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs. Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August. In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
Orlando woman charged in fatal shooting over Instagram ‘trash talk’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have charged a second person with murder for a shooting they say started on social media. On August 9, deputies responded to a cul-de-sac on Holly Creek Road in Zellwood after a man called 911 saying he was shot. The responding deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Demonte Cherry dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Lake City man caught by undercover cop, sentenced for illegal firearms and selling crack cocaine
LAKE CITY, Fla — This May, Edrick D. Jackson of Lake City pled guilty to distributing ‘crack’ cocaine and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Jackson to five years in federal prison. The court also ordered Jackson...
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
WCJB
GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the northeast part of the city. Officers say someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report that a person had been shot on Northeast Eighth Avenue outside Gardenia Garden Apartments. When officers arrived, they...
